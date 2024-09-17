QFFD Supplies Lebanese Army With Fuel Worth $15 Million For 3 Months
9/17/2024 7:24:48 AM
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has announced a financial grant of USD 15 million to support the Lebanese Army, allocated to secure fuel for a period of three months.
This Qatari assistance aims to strengthen the capabilities of the Lebanese army in facing increasing security challenges and to support the continuity of its vital operations amid the economic circumstances Lebanon is experiencing.
This initiative reaffirms the fraternal relations between Qatar and Lebanon and reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting Lebanon's stability and its national institutions.
It is expected that this grant will alleviate the pressure on the Lebanese Army, enabling it to continue its crucial role in maintaining security and stability in the country.
This support comes at a time when Lebanon is facing a severe economic crisis that has impacted various sectors.
The fund had provided similar assistance last year, where the Lebanese Army was supplied with fuel for six months at a value of USD 30 million.
