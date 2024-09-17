Fody Foods Launches Snack Bars Developed Specifically To Address The 54 Million North Americans Who Live With IBS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Fody Food Co., a pioneering brand dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other digestive sensitivities, announces the launch of their new groundbreaking high-fiber snack bars. The bars contain 6g of fiber - over 20% of the recommended daily intake - designed specifically to be gentle on even the most sensitive of stomachs. Through the unique blend of whole grains and

SolnulTM, a gentle fiber, the Fody IBS Bars provide a combined 6g of fiber, promoting regularity and supporting overall GI health without the usual digestive distress.

The Fiber You Can Trust

It is estimated that over 66% of individuals with IBS are hesitant to increase their fiber intake in fear of gastrointestinal distress. Understanding this challenge, Fody created the first gentle fiber snack bar specifically designed for those living with IBS. Available in 3 delicious flavors (Salted Caramel, Chocolate Chip Cookie and Cinnamon French Toast), these bars are the ideal solution for anyone seeking an on-the-go, delicious, snack while boosting their fiber intake, comfortably.

"At Fody, we believe everyone should enjoy great food without worrying about digestive

discomfort," says Steven J. Singer, Founder and CEO. "As someone who personally lives with IBS, I know the struggle around finding foods that are both delicious and gentle on one's stomach. We developed the new IBS Bars specifically to provide the necessary fiber that people require, without the worry. We are delivering fiber that's convenient, delicious and comfortable for all."

Fody's IBS Snack Bars are launching exclusively on the company's website

as well as on Amazon, allowing the company to gain direct feedback from its targeted consumers.

About Fody Food Co.

Since its inception in 2016, Fody has been at the forefront of providing comfort, through food, to the over 15% of Americans living with IBS. Fody's range of snacks, sauces, and condiments are designed to remove the guesswork from grocery shopping for the 1 in 7 people living with IBS, providing products that taste great and won't trigger symptoms.

Fody, the leading IBS Friendly Food Co. in North America, is dedicated to providing innovative products for the 50 million Americans who live with IBS and digestive discomfort. Proudly certified Low FODMAP and gluten-free, Fody ensures its products meet the highest standards for IBS comfort.

For more information, visit or follow Fody on social media @fodyfoods.

SOURCE Fody Food Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED