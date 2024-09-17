Sabancı Becomes Türkiye's Leader On The 'World's Best Companies' List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mr. Cenk Alper, the CEO and Board Member

- Mr. Cenk Alper, CEO of Sabancı HoldingNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Time Magazine , one of the most prestigious platforms in global policy and economics, has published its“World's Best Companies – 2024” list in collaboration with Statista. Sabancı Holding , representing Turkish business as a leader, successfully ranked 405th on the list with an overall score of 87.78, making it one of the top 500 companies globally.The companies on the list, described by Time Magazine as“Companies that are changing the world,” are ranked based on an overall score. This score is calculated using a three-part formula that considers employee satisfaction survey results, revenue growth, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) data.Employee satisfaction scores are based on surveys conducted with around 170,000 participants from 50 countries, while revenue growth is determined by the companies' revenue increases from 2021 to 2023. In terms of ESG scores, factors such as carbon emission reductions, CDP ratings, the percentage of women on the board, and human rights policies are taken into account.SETTING A GLOBAL EXAMPLE WITH A 44% FEMALE REPRESENTATION ON THE BOARDSabancı Holding has achieved significant successes in the areas highlighted under the ESG criteria by Time and Statista. In 2023, Sabancı Holding was included in the Global A List in the climate change category, becoming the only investment holding company from Türkiye on this list. Additionally, nine out of 11 Sabancı Group companies reporting to the CDP Climate Change Program achieved leadership levels with A or A- scores, tripling the number of leadership-level companies within the Sabancı Group compared to the previous year. With a 44% female representation on its board, Sabancı Holding is setting an example not only in Türkiye but globally as well.“SUCCESS FOR US IS NOT JUST ABOUT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS”Commenting on the recognition, Sabancı Holding CEO Cenk Alper emphasized that the criteria for success are being redefined in today's evolving world, stating,“These research results are a significant reflection of these changing criteria. As Sabancı Group, we have always told our stakeholders: 'Success for us is not just about what's written in the financial statements. Of course, we will fulfill our responsibility to our investors and shareholders. But as we do this, we will always remember our responsibilities to our employees, society, the world, and humanity. No matter how profitable it may be, we will not undertake any investment that contradicts our understanding of sustainability.' This understanding is at the heart of the cultural and operational transformation Sabancı has undergone in recent years. We are very pleased that this approach has been recognized by leading global platforms such as Time and Statista.”About Sabancı Holding:Sabancı Holding, Türkiye's leading conglomerate, is a holding company engaged in a wide variety of business activities through its subsidiaries and affiliates, mainly in the banking, financial services, energy and climate technologies, mobility solutions, material technologies and digital technologies fields. Since 1997, Sabancı Holding has been listed on Borsa Istanbul, Turkish stock exchange. The Sabancı Family jointly controls Sabancı Holding as a majority shareholder, while 50.47% of the Holding's shares is publicly traded. Sabancı operates in 14 countries across 5 continents, serving more than 40 million customers and providing employment for over 60,000 people.

Ms. Yeliz Kazan, Corporate Communications Manager

Sabancı Holding

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.