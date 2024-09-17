Mental Health Charity Launches Campaign To Reach UK Forces' Veterans Overseas:

(MENAFN- Pressat) PTSD Resolution, a leading UK charity, has launched a campaign to provide free mental support to British ex-service personnel living overseas who may be struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health issues.



PTSD provides free, prompt and effective trauma therapy locally and for Forces' Veterans, Reservists and their families. Since its founding in 2009, the charity has helped over 4,000 individuals. PTSD Resolution is accredited by the Royal College of Psychiatrists to the Quality for Veterans Mental Health Services (QNVMHS).

The new initiative aims to connect with UK veterans worldwide who may be unaware that effective therapy is available to them via the Internet, regardless of their location. Support is also available for family members, who may be affected by living with a traumatised person.

Colonel Tony Gauvain (retired), chairman of PTSD Resolution, said: "Many veterans settle abroad after leaving the armed forces, but trauma doesn't respect borders. We want these men and women to know that help is available, no matter where they are in the world. Our online therapy has proven highly effective, ensuring that distance is no longer a barrier to receiving vital mental health support."

PTSD Resolution has already treated 38 veterans residing overseas, demonstrating the charity's global reach. The organisation has successfully helped former service personnel in locations including Abu Dhabi, Afghanistan, Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, Estonia, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, New Zealand, Philippines, Republic of Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, and the USA.

The charity's ability to offer therapy via the Internet was thoroughly tested during the COVID-19 pandemic when face-to-face sessions were restricted. This experience has equipped PTSD Resolution with the expertise to provide effective remote support to veterans worldwide.

Recent figures underscore the importance of this initiative. There are approximately 2.4 million veterans living in Great Britain; the Ministry of Defence's annual report for 2020-2021 revealed that around 55,000 Armed Forces Pension Scheme recipients were living overseas, although this figure may not account for all veterans abroad.

The charity's brief and effective treatment is delivered by a UK-wide network of 200 Human Givens therapists, one-to-one, in-person and online. PTSD Resolution typically achieves measurable clinical recovery in an average of six sessions, offering swift relief for those struggling with trauma-related mental health problems.

"Our message to UK veterans overseas is clear: you're not alone, and help is available," Colonel Gauvain added. "PTSD is debilitating, but with the right support, recovery is possible, as proven by our statistics and testimonials. We urge any veteran struggling with trauma symptoms to reach out, no matter who or where they are."

PTSD Resolution's services are free, confidential, and require no GP referral. The charity is also one of the few organisations that provide support to veterans dealing with addiction or in prison.

Veterans, their families, or organisations working with UK ex-service personnel overseas are encouraged to ring 0300 302 0551 and/or visit for more information on accessing free, online therapy.

For more information: