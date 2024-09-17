‘MADE In NJ’ Manufacturing Day 2024 Finalists Announced: Celebrating Excellence In Innovation And Leadership In New Jersey’S Manufacturing Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Extension Program (NJMEP) is proud to announce the finalists for the highly anticipated 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day 2024. This annual event honors the achievements of outstanding manufacturing companies and individuals who are shaping the future of New Jersey's manufacturing industry.



This year's finalists represent a diverse range of industries, including aerospace, food production, life sciences, and cutting-edge technology. Each finalist has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in their respective fields, reinforcing New Jersey's position as a leader in the manufacturing sector.

Manufacturer of the Year – Large



Safran Aerosystems Evacuation

Puratos

Howmet Aerospace TRUMPF

Manufacturer of the Year – Medium



Berjè Inc.

MAC Products Rema Foods Inc.



Manufacturer of the Year – Small



Brewster Washers

Electro Product Management, Inc.

FroDo Baking Company

F.W. Winter Inc. & Co Shovlin Mattress Factory



Life Science Leader Award



Molecular PharmaGroup

Berjè Inc. Utopia Plastix



Innovator of the Year



Krell Technologies

Harold R Henrich Inc.

SICAM Corp.

MyCaseBuilder OPEX Corp.



Rising Stars



Maria Fernandez – OFS Fitel

Cristina Antunes – GGI

Susan Masciarelli – Web-Cote Industries

Patty McDonald – Corim Industries

Kelly Svihla – Safran Aerosystems Evacuation Monica St. Claire – US Offshore Inc.

These finalists have been carefully selected based on their leadership, innovation, and contributions to their industries. Winners will be announced at the 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day event, held on October 4th at The Event Center @iPA. This year's event promises to be a day of insightful discussions, networking, and celebration of the innovation and ingenuity that define New Jersey's manufacturing sector.

'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day 2024 is open to all manufacturing leaders, industry experts, and those interested in the growth and development of New Jersey's manufacturing ecosystem. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry leaders, explore new technologies, and network with peers.

