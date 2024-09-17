Dheeraj Dhoopar Twinning With Son Zayn In Heartwarming Video: 'Masterpiece Of My Life'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Dheeraj Dhoopar on Tuesday delighted his fans with an adorable showcasing a special moment with his son, Zayn. In the heartwarming clip, Dheeraj and his little one are seen twinning in matching outfits, a tribute to what he calls the "masterpiece of his life".

The handsome hunk took to his Instagram account, where he has 4.6 million followers, to share a charming Reel video featuring himself and his son, Zayn. In the clip, the father-son duo is dressed in matching green ethnic pathani suits, adding a touch of traditional flair to their playful moment.

Set against the backdrop of a beachside resort, the video captures the pair joyfully playing together, radiating warmth and affection as they enjoy their special time by the sea.

In the caption, he wrote: "The masterpiece of my life...every single day with him".

Dheeraj is married to actress Vinny Arora. The couple, who first met on the sets of 'Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg' had tied the knot on November 16, 2016 in Delhi. On August 10, 2022, the couple had their first child.

On the work front, Dhoopar, who started his career as a model, had made his TV debut with the show 'Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg', portraying the role of Ansh.

He also played Bhavesh Patel in 'Behenein', Sushant in 'Mrs. Tendulkar' and Shikhar in 'Zindagi Kahe-Smile Please'.

Dheeraj has essayed the roles of Amar in 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge', and Prem Bharadwaj in 'Sasural Simar Ka'. He has also featured in 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Sherdil Shergill', and 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu'.

He has participated in the reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', and 'Box Cricket League'.

Dheeraj is currently seen as Subhaan in 'Rabb Se Hai Dua'. Produced by Prateek Sharma under LSD Films Private Limited, it formerly starred Aditi Sharma, Karanvir Sharma and Richa Rathore as the first-generation leads. The show now stars Dheeraj, Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor as the second-generation leads.

It airs on Zee TV.