ANEW MEDICAL, Inc. Announces Name Change To Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of ANEW MEDICAL, (NASDAQ: WENA), today announced a name and ticker symbol change to Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO), and has launched a new website, . The name and ticker change will have no impact on current shareholders, and there is no action required on their part.



The new name embodies the Company's commitment to strategically direct its core investments of time and resources toward the multibillion-dollar market opportunities for the company's patented Klotho gene technology assets in the neurosciences sector. Through its exclusive worldwide license, the company's patent protected secreted form of the Klotho gene, s-KL, provides Klotho Neurosciences with the opportunity to invest its strategic resources into two distinct major market segments.

Innovative Prescription Drugs for Neurodegenerative Diseases

The first is the development of new and highly innovative prescription drugs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and age related disorders.

From this point forward, Klotho Neurosciences will focus significant attention on the development of its lead candidate, a novel treatment for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS - also known as Lou Gehrig's disease), where the company hopes to expeditiously gain FDA approval to enter the clinic.

The other key neurological areas of strategic focus for the company are the development of novel therapeutics to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease utilizing the company's proprietary s-KL gene therapy platform. In these indication areas, and other age-related disorders, the company foresees the potential of entering into research collaborations and partnership agreements with major pharmaceutical companies that are strategically investing in these specific areas.

Healthy Longevity

The second is the potential to increase healthy longevity or lifespan using the company's patented s-KL. In pursuit of this, Klotho Neurosciences has entered into an important collaboration with the“Blue Zone” researchers at the Okinawa Research Center for Longevity Science (ORCLS) based in Japan and Hawaii. These researchers have been studying Centenarians and healthy long life spans for many years, and have collected and stored blood samples from these healthy long living individuals. By analyzing these samples, the company anticipates that it will be possible to determine s-KL and Klotho blood and tissue levels in these healthy, long-living persons. Based on preliminary data, the company anticipates that the data will confirm that Klotho protein expression is normalized (not depleted) in these people with long life spans as compared to age-matched control groups. This work will also enable Klotho Neurosciences to validate the clinical assays that are needed for this study which, in the future, may be used to identify persons at high risk for the development of 'accelerated aging' and neurologic pathologies. The benefit of this would be that physicians would be able to intercede more promptly in an intervention to provide treatments for these neurologic pathologies prior to persons presenting with advanced disease.

Dr. Joseph Sinkule, Chairman, CEO, and Founder commented:“Our new name truly reflects our strategic area of focus going forward. We are excited in particular about the potential of developing novel therapeutics to treat the devastating neurodegenerative disorders such as ALS. Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, based on our patented secreted form of the Klotho gene, s-KL. The Klotho gene is referred to as the 'anti-aging gene' because studies have shown that over-expression of the gene results in improved cognition and a prolonged life span, whereas, conversely, an absence of the gene and gene transcript causes rapid death from age-related pathologies.”

Dr. Shalom Hirschman, the company's Chief Medical Advisor, added:“The data in a severe animal model of human ALS is very compelling. Our plan is to meet with the FDA as soon as possible to discuss the IND and propose a timetable for the potential commencement of clinical trials in ALS patients.”

About Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. formerly ANEW MEDICAL, INC., is a Nasdaq-listed pharmaceutical company with the ticker symbol KLTO . The company specializes in the development of patented, novel disease-modifying technologies targeting the brain and central nervous system (CNS) that are seen as key developments in treating neurodegenerative and age-related disorders. The Company obtained exclusive worldwide rights to platform technologies and knowhow to develop cutting edge protein, gene and cell therapies to treat age-related pathologies such as ALS, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and rare neurodegenerative diseases. The company is managed by a team of individuals and advisors that are highly experienced in medical product development and commercialization of medical products. For additional information, please visit .

