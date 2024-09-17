Arlington Partnership For Affordable Housing Begins New Era As True Ground Housing Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New name and visual identity demonstrate affordable developer's commitment to residents, community reach, and the region's high cost of living challenges

ARLINGTON,

Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past 35 years, the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing has evolved to ensure that having a safe place to call home is available to those who need it most. Due to its rapid growth across the Washington, DC region at a time when finding affordable housing is becoming more out of reach, the nonprofit developer is changing its name to True Ground Housing Partners (True Ground). This new name demonstrates the unique resident experience it provides and deep commitment to the communities it serves.



The announcement marks a new era for the nonprofit affordable housing developer that provides housing to more than 5,000 individuals and families in one of its 2,800 apartments across 23 properties located in Arlington, Fairfax,

Loudoun counties in Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland. An additional 1,400 units are under construction or in pre-development in those jurisdictions, and Washington D.C., some of the nation's most expensive housing markets.



Nearly a quarter of all

D.C. metro households are severely rent-burdened, paying more than 50% of their incomes on rent. There are just 35 affordable apartments for every 100 households who need one. True Ground plans to triple its affordable housing footprint by 2028 to meet the region's growing need.

"Over the past 35 years, APAH has continually evolved and expanded to ensure we build, own, and operate affordable multifamily housing communities that provide our residents with a safe and inclusive place to call home," said Carmen Romero, President and CEO of True Ground Housing Partners. "Today, when housing is at its least affordable point in our history, the residents and communities we serve need a firm foundation and true partner more than ever. Our new name – True Ground Housing Partners – builds on our legacy to reflect the full breadth of what we do and what we hope to build in the future."

In addition to helping lower income neighbors gain access to safe, affordable housing with state-of-the-art amenities, True Ground has differentiated itself by incorporating social work best practices into its resident services delivery model, working with local service providers and volunteers to develop its CORES-certified resident services program. The resident services team, which offers services around housing stability, health and wellness, and economic stability, is guided by a shared commitment to give everyone the chance to build a brighter future.



"What's not changing is what our organization stands for. Our passionate staff and our resident-centered communities remain the same. We will continue to advocate for bold and innovative policies that help residents living in True Ground properties achieve their dreams,"

Romero said.

The True Ground Housing Partners name showcases the charitable nonprofit's approach to affordable housing.

True denotes a commitment and sincerity to bring hope and opportunity to a housing environment that leaves many feeling left out. Ground signifies the firm foundation provided to residents. Housing is a basic human right and is foundational to all the organization does. Partners acknowledges the roots of the former APAH brand and builds on the idea that affordable housing requires many voices. It represents a desire to be both good neighbors and thoughtful partners to residents and the communities it serves.

The organization's new visual identity reinforces True Ground Housing Partners' stability as an affordable housing developer and celebrates the diversity of those who call a True Ground community home. Bright colors and elements inspired by nature create a visual experience that represents residents' dreams and hopeful futures.

The new logo is designed to tell the True Ground story in a compelling manner. The visual mark portrays a safe, stable environment where residents are reassured that they belong, while capturing the nonprofit's dedication to spreading optimism and hope. The cityscape represents multifamily housing and properties. The leaf symbolizes the nurturing care, support, and growth provided to residents. The mosaic stitching of visuals represents the sense of community and services working together, while organic shapes represent growth and change, while bold connecting forms visually symbolize bringing different stakeholders together to create collective change and vibrant communities.

"Our True Ground Housing Partners brand identity communicates our commitment to the residents who call a True Ground property home, and our commitment to building and preserving housing across the region. With this new brand, we are ready to show how affordable housing combined with care, optimism, and support, can transform communities." said Garrett Jackson, Director of Philanthropy and Communications at True Ground.

About True Ground Housing Partners

True Ground is a nonprofit affordable housing developer, enabling diverse families to imagine hopeful futures, even in one of the nation's highest cost markets. At True Ground, we believe that hope, like a home, needs nurturing and care. With housing access becoming harder than ever, we're dedicated to building hope and opportunities for those feeling left out. We are committed community builders, breaking down barriers and providing the support needed to turn aspirations into secure, comfortable apartment homes. We are not just building homes; we are changing the landscape for affordable housing, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to live in a safe and welcoming community. True Ground was named one of the nation's Top 50 Affordable Housing Developers of 2023 by Affordable Housing Finance, one of only a dozen nonprofits to make the list. Visit

to learn more.

SOURCE Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing

