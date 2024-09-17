MLB Players union initiates legal action against DraftKings, bet365 for illegal use of images

(MENAFN) On Monday, a commercial affiliate of the Major League Baseball Players Association initiated legal action against DraftKings and Bet365, accusing them of improperly using player names and images. MLB Players Inc. filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court located in Philadelphia, alleging that both DraftKings Inc. and Bet365 Group Ltd. have unlawfully featured MLB player images on their sports betting platforms. Additionally, the lawsuit asserts that these companies used the players' names and images in their advertising materials without obtaining the necessary licenses.



The complaint brings forth several legal claims, including the unauthorized use of name and likeness under Pennsylvania law. MLB Players Inc. argues that DraftKings and Bet365 have engaged in common law misappropriation of publicity and identity, asserting that their actions constitute unjust enrichment. The legal action seeks to address these grievances by requesting both an injunction to prevent further unauthorized use and damages for the alleged violations.



The lawsuit highlights concerns about intellectual property and the control of personal likenesses, emphasizing the need for proper licensing agreements when utilizing an individual's image or name, especially in commercial contexts such as sports betting platforms. MLB Players Inc. aims to safeguard the rights of its members and ensure that any commercial exploitation of their likenesses is conducted legally and with appropriate compensation.



As of now, DraftKings and Bet365 have not responded to the legal claims, with the companies failing to provide immediate comments to emails seeking their perspective on the matter. The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for how sports figures' images and names are used in the commercial sphere, particularly in relation to betting and advertising industries.

