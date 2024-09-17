Human Mobile Devices is doing mobile differently; Meet HMD Skyline: designed for creation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16th September 2024: Human Mobile Devices launches HMD Skyline, a smartphone that combines reparability with advanced camera capabilities, including a 108MP OIS, 50MP Tele & 13MP Ultra-wide triple rear camera. Features like the all-new Capture Fusion, 4x Optical Zoom, Selfie Gestures and Portrait Mode for stunning 50mm shots with natural bokeh make the HMD Skyline a photographer’s dream.

The HMD Skyline introduces Gen2 Repairability, simplifying at-home repairs with just one screw to pop open the back cover. HMD’s commitment to repairability continues with the HMD Skyline, catering to the 45% of Gen Z consumers who prefer easily repairable devices.



Commenting on the newly launched HMD Skyline, Ravi Kunwar, CEO & VP - India & APAC at HMD, "After, the launch of HMD Crest 5G & Crest Max 5G, we are here with the HMD Skyline, a smartphone that combines artistry with practicality. The 108MP hybrid OIS triple rear camera, coupled with advanced features like Capture Fusion and Night Mode 3.0, makes HMD Skyline a must-have for photography enthusiasts. But we didn’t stop there; the HMD Skyline’s innovative Gen2 Repairability, with its simple one-screw mechanism, ensures that users can easily maintain their device, making it as enduring as it is powerful. Whether you’re capturing stunning visuals or enjoying the ultra-smooth 144 Hz OLED display, powered by the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 chipset, the HMD Skyline offers a seamless experience tailored for modern life."



For entertainment, the HMD Skyline boasts a bright pOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 video playback, and stereo speakers—perfect for everything from short reels to high-end gaming. Powered by the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 chipset, it delivers high performance and smooth multitasking & comes in a 12/256GB variant and a 4600 mAh battery The device comes with 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security upgrades.

Customization is key with the HMD Skyline’s Custom Button, allowing users to set up personal shortcuts for quick access to their favorite apps, navigation, or even an AI-powered assistant.



The innovative design of the HMD Skyline uses an internal screw-driven camshaft to speed up disassembly. Simply turn one screw to pop open the back cover, revealing a simple but elegant mechanism. Once the back cover is removed, users can easily access the screws and disconnect the display cable. The HMD Skyline’s battery, which lasts up to 48 hours per charge, is also easily replaceable thanks to its unique design. It maintains at least 80% of its original capacity after 800 full charging cycles and supports wireless charging with any magnetized Qi2 charger.







