Ambuja Cements launches new After School Programme to help nurture future athletes of India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16 September 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, is committed to empowering the youth of India. Through CSR efforts, the Company has recently launched a new After School Programme across its operational areas. This programme, designed to identify and nurture sporting talent, has so far been implemented at Ambuja Cements-supported schools around its Bathinda, Chandrapur, Darlaghat and Nalagarh plants.

The After School Programme, in collaboration with ELMS Sports Foundation, provides students with specialised sports training, mentorship, nutrition guidance, and opportunities for growth in various disciplines. It also identifies students who display a passion and potential for excelling in sports, offering them a platform to hone their skills and reach their full athletic potential.

The programme focusses on providing high-quality coaching by experienced professionals, ensuring students receive expert guidance and training. Furthermore, it emphasises the importance of nutrition in achieving peak athletic performance and provides students with personalised nutrition plans and guidance to fuel their training and enhances their athletic capabilities.

The After School Programme further complements Ambuja Cements’ existing sports promotion programme, which already encourages participation in school-level and inter-school competitions and at Khelo India level too. The programme has seen significant success with students from Ambuja-supported schools participating in various disciplines, including athletics, kabaddi, kho-kho, badminton and volleyball.

Several students have also been selected for prestigious Khelo India events. Additionally, Ambuja Cements-supported schools in Chandrapur as well as Ambujanagar have also introduced self-defence training for all children, with a focus on the safety of girls. This year, the Ambuja Cements-supported schools in Bhatapara have also introduced martial arts training.

Ambuja Cements’ dedication to fostering a culture of sportsmanship and empowering young athletes to pursue their dreams is highlighted with the introduction of these new initiatives and programmes. It also focusses on ensuring equal opportunity for all without any biases. These not only help nurture individual talent, but also contribute to the development of a robust sporting ecosystem across the nation.





MENAFN17092024005232011781ID1108681869