The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) Participates in the 30th ITS World Congress

(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 16, 2024 - The Integrated Transport Centre “Abu Dhabi Mobility”, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, announced its participation in the 30th edition of the Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress. The event, hosted by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and organised by the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) European Organisation, ERTICO, in collaboration with ITS America and ITS Asia-Pacific, will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 16 to 20 September 2024, under the theme of “Enhanced Mobility through Intelligent Transport Systems”.



