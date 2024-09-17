The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) Participates in the 30th ITS World Congress
Date
9/17/2024 5:36:37 AM
(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 16, 2024 - The Integrated Transport Centre “Abu Dhabi Mobility”, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, announced its participation in the 30th edition of the Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress. The event, hosted by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and organised by the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) European Organisation, ERTICO, in collaboration with ITS America and ITS Asia-Pacific, will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 16 to 20 September 2024, under the theme of “Enhanced Mobility through Intelligent Transport Systems”.
MENAFN17092024005156011688ID1108681860
ITC Media
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.