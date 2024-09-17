Azerbaijan To Digitize 15% Of Services By Year-End
9/17/2024 5:18:58 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
By the end of this year, the aim is to transfer 15% of services
provided to citizens in Azerbaijan to digital form.
This was stated by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and
Transport Samir Mammadov at the presentation ceremony of the
updated "mygov" digital government platform,
Azernews reports.
"Digitalization is becoming the leading force of economic
development in Azerbaijan, making information and services more
accessible to ordinary citizens and businesses. Our digital
development strategy is based on three main vectors: digital
government, digital society, and digital business. The construction
of digital government involves the full digitalization of public
services and internal processes, transitioning to a paperless
government by increasing access to services and information. In
this direction, the 'Digital Bridge'-National Information Exchange
System-is presented to improve the efficiency of information
exchange between state information resources and the provision of
electronic services to the public by increasing throughput
fourfold. This system facilitates rapid information exchange
between 70 institutions. The number of information transactions
carried out on the 'Digital Bridge' has reached 1 billion," he
said.
Mammadov believes that the promotion and implementation of
sustainable digital and innovative solutions are particularly
important in Azerbaijan, especially as the host country of the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29).
"In particular, the possibilities provided by the Dijital
Document Circulation subsystem in building a digital government
ensure the improvement of process efficiency and the minimization
of environmental impact. As a result of document exchanges between
government agencies, more than 500,000 sheets of paper are saved
per month, reducing paper use and protecting approximately 2,000
trees annually. Currently, more than 1,700 institutions, including
state bodies and subordinate institutions, are integrated into the
subsystem," he added.
