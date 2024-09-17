Garabagh University: Arrival Of Students To Khankendi To Continue Until September 22
9/17/2024 5:18:56 AM
The arrival of Garabagh University students in Khankendi will
continue until September 22, Azernews reports.
The process of students arriving in Khankendi has already begun.
Since yesterday, the registration of students by the working group
and their accommodation in the dormitory has been carried out.
Additionally, an informational tour has been organized for students
to get acquainted with the city of Khankendi and the university.
The process of students arriving in Khankendi will continue in
phases until September 22.
Note that Garabagh University has been established as one of the
largest and most significant universities in Azerbaijan. It offers
various faculties and programs for students, including engineering,
medical, economic, and social sciences. The language of instruction
is Azerbaijani, but given the university's central role and
capacity, teaching in different languages is possible.
Garabagh University also plays a special role in preserving and
restoring the history, culture, and traditions of Garabagh. It is
expected that students studying here will be informed about and
help sustain Garabagh's cultural heritage. This is carried out
through research projects, conferences, and training as part of the
educational process.
In addition to the education sector, Garabagh University also
focuses on the development of scientific research and innovation.
This is demonstrated through various scientific activities,
projects, and research. The establishment and operation of the
university reflect the profound social, cultural, and scientific
impact of the Garabagh conflict.
