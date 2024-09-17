Israeli Settler Attack On West Bank School Leaves Several Injured: Palestinian Officials

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Sept 17 (NNN-WAFA) – Illegal Israeli settlers stormed a Palestinian school, north-west of Jericho yesterday, injuring several people and damaging the building, according to Palestinian officials and eyewitnesses.

The attack occurred at the Arab Al-Ka'abneh Primary School, in the Ma'arjat area, causing panic among students and staff. The Zionist military forces arrived at the scene shortly after, and reportedly detained the school principal and a parent.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement that, its medical team treated seven people for injuries sustained during the attack, including four female teachers. All victims were transported to local hospitals.

As usual, the Zionist military does not give any comment on the incident.

In response, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack, expressing concern over what it called escalating violence by settler groups, against Palestinians and their property.

Separately, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported two fatalities yesterday, resulting from previous Israeli military operations in the northern West Bank. Ahmed Azqili, 43, succumbed to wounds from the Zionist gunfire in Jenin, about a month ago, while Sif Abu Duwas, 27, died from injuries sustained in a Zionist shelling of a vehicle in Tubas, 10 days ago.

Tensions in the West Bank have heightened, since the outbreak of conflict between the Zionist army and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-WAFA

