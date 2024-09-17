Ownera And Fnality Partner To Interconnect Digital Money To The Institutional Tokenisation Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The collaboration will make every Ownera router“Fnality-ready” and enable access to Fnality's payment systems

- Rhomaios Ram, CEO of Fnality

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ownera, a leading provider of tokenisation interoperability networks based on the open FinP2P protocol, and Fnality, a pioneering financial market infrastructure bringing together the safety and institutional quality of central bank money with the functionality and resilience of blockchain technology, have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to deliver seamless, secure, and scalable interoperability between Fnality's fully regulated Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)-based payment systems and the broader tokenisation ecosystem.

Through this partnership, institutions utilising an Ownera Router will now be able to offer their clients direct access to Fnality Payment System (FnPS) and its services, regardless of the tokenised assets they wish to trade or use as collateral. This applies across both public and private ledgers on which the assets are tokenised.

This collaboration is set to enhance the scalability of the fast-growing institutional tokenisation ecosystem and increase liquidity in financial markets. By enabling streamlined and standardised access to the FnPS' services and financial processes, this partnership will drive greater efficiency and innovation across the industry.

Ami Ben David, founder and CEO of Ownera commented,“The need to connect to the FnPS came from our clients, who wanted to enable various services including Payment, Repo, and Collateral Mobility. Payment services and high-quality digital money services are critical to the growth and scalability of the institutional tokenisation market, and we are very proud to make every router on our network Fnality-Ready”

Rhomaios Ram, CEO of Fnality, added,“Our partnership with Ownera marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionise wholesale financial transactions, as this enables us to create a seamless bridge between traditional and tokenised assets. This collaboration will not only enhance market liquidity and efficiency but also accelerate the adoption of tokenisation across the financial industry. We're excited to offer institutions greater optionality in accessing the FnPS, and to support the growth of the broader distributed financial ecosystem.

About Ownera

Ownera is a technology company bringing interoperability solutions to the world of tokenized assets. Ownera's routers enable global distribution and liquidity by connecting tokenized assets distributed by sell-side institutions to buy-side demand. The routers facilitate the negotiation, orchestration and settlement of transactions between the counterparties and their various regulated service providers including custodians, broker dealers, transfer agents, cash providers, lenders and others. Ownera's routers implement the open FinP2P protocol originally pioneered by the company.

Ownera is backed by strategic investors including J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bancorp, LRC Group, Draper Goren Holm, tokentus Investment AG, Accomplice Blockchain, Polymorphic Capital, The Ropart Group and Archax.

For more information, go to

About Fnality

Fnality is developing a series of regulated DLT-based wholesale payment systems. Each system, known as Fnality Payment System (FnPS), is supervised by its respective central bank.

Within an FnPS, participants utilise bankruptcy remote settlement balances backed 1-to-1 by central bank money for instant wholesale payments. The launch of FnPSs in key jurisdictions will enable real-time cross-currency payments, and the secure atomic settlement of any delivery versus payment transactions around the clock. The credit quality of the central bank funds underpinning Fnality Payment Systems will provide the missing ingredient for novel digital asset markets: institutional grade digital cash.

In December 2023, the Sterling FnPS, previously recognised by HM Treasury as a systemically important payment system, commenced controlled live payments. Joining a handful of other regulated payment systems in the UK, it became the world's first regulated DLT-based wholesale payment system, settling in digital central bank funds.



For more information, please visit

