Extraordinary General Meeting Of Jyske Bank A/S Held On 17 September 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske A/S held today, the motions set out in the agenda were finally adopted.

The candidates proposed by the Supervisory Board for new election to the Supervisory Board, CEO Lisbeth Holm, Vejle, and Consultant and Professional Board Member, Glenn Söderholm, Vejbystrand (Sweden) were both elected.

In addition, the motion under item b of the agenda concerning the authorisation of the general meeting to the Supervisory Board to make such amendments as may be required by the Danish Business Authority was adopted.

The Danish Business Authority is subsequently requested to register the adopted motions.

Jyske Bank

Contact person: CFO, Birger Krøgh Nielsen, phone +45 89 89 64 44.

