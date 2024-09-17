Mumbai News: Check Traffic Advisory For Ganpati Visarjan Today Avoid THESE Routes, Diversions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On Tuesday morning, processions for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols commenced in Mumbai and across Maharashtra, marked by tight security and vibrant celebrations as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival reached its conclusion.

The festival, which began on September 7, is wrapping up with Anant Chaturdashi on Tuesday.

To manage the anticipated large crowds during the Visarjan processions, the Mumbai have issued a traffic advisoryand implemented various traffic diversions throughout the city to facilitate the grand immersion ceremonies.

Closed areas

However, several areas in South Mumbai will be closed, including Colaba, Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, and Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg.

Additionally, vehicle access will be restricted on Mahapalika Marg outside CSMT railway station and on various roads in Kalbadevi, such as JSS Road, Vitthalbhai Patel Road, and Baba Saheb Jaykar Road, among others.

Restrictions around Railway Overbridges

The Mumbai Police have introduced new regulations for Railway Overbridges (ROBs), restricting the number of people crossing at any given time to 100. For safety reasons, processions, dancing, and the use of loudspeakers on these bridges are also prohibited.

While the Coastal Road will remain open for vehicles traveling from North to South Mumbai, other major routes such as the Eastern Freeway, P D'Mello Road, CSMT Junction Road, and Princess Street will also stay accessible.

Heavy traffic in these areas

Heavy traffic is expected around Girgaon Chowpatty and nearby areas, including Girgaon, Thakurdwar, VP Road, SVP Road, and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road in Kalbadevi. Significant congestion is also anticipated in Cuffe Parade, Badhwar Park in Colaba, Metro Junction near CSMT, and areas in Bhendi Bazaar, Pydhonie, and DB Marg.