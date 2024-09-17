Opposition Targets Chevron’S Venezuela Operations In Anti-Maduro Push

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Venezuelan opposition coalition has called on the United States to revoke oil company licenses in Venezuela.



This request, made on September 16, 2024, aims to increase pressure on Nicolás Maduro's government.



Rafael de la Cruz, campaign advisor to Edmundo González, and Maria Corina Machado, a key opposition leader, spearheaded this demand.



De la Cruz emphasized the need to cancel these licenses during an event in Washington D.C. He described them as vital to the survival of Maduro's regime.



The advisor highlighted the importance of withdrawing support from oil companies to force governmental change.







The opposition's request stems from Venezuela's dire economic situation. De la Cruz stated that the country's impoverishment has led to widespread desire for regime change. The advisor clarified that their goal is not to exclude oil companies permanently.



California-based Chevron received individual permission from the Biden administration to negotiate with PDVSA , Venezuela's state-owned oil company.



This allowance came despite U.S. Treasury Department sanctions imposed in 2019. The sanctions were part of a strategy to punish Maduro's government for alleged corrupt and undemocratic practices.



Chevron's license was granted in 2022 following negotiations between Maduro and the opposition.



However, due to an impasse over the July 28 Venezuelan election results, the U.S. government partially revoked sanction relief. Companies can still request exemptions under the current policy.



The González and Machado campaign seeks to find common ground with oil companies.



However, De la Cruz argued that their presence in Venezuela enables Maduro to attempt normalizing his alleged dictatorship.



As of the report, Chevron had not commented on these statements.



