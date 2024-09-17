EQS-News: ELARIS AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

ELARIS AG posts its first positive operating result in the first half of 2024 and grows dynamically

17.09.2024

ELARIS AG posts its first positive operating result in the first half of 2024 and grows dynamically

Sales revenues of EUR 15.1 million during the first half of the year already around 56 percent higher than during the full year 2023

EBITDA turns around to EUR +0.4 million (FY 2023: EUR -2.3 million)

EBIT improves to EUR +0.3 million (FY 2023: EUR -2.5 million) Strong year-end business and significant further growth expected for the full year Bad Dürkheim, 17 September 2024 – ELARIS AG (“ELARIS”, ISIN DE000A37FT17) has continued its very dynamic growth course and already significantly exceeded the sales revenues of the entire prior year during the first half of 2024. At the same time, ELARIS was operationally in the black for the first time in its still young company history. At EUR 15.1 million, sales revenues in the first half of the year were around 56 percent higher than the EUR 9.7 million reported for the full year 2023. This development was driven by a significant increase in vehicle sales, primarily in other European countries. Due to disproportionately low increases in expenses, economies of scale through the ELARIS platform and the sharp rise in sales revenues, a positive EBITDA of EUR 0.4 million was achieved during the first half of 2024, compared to EUR -2.3 million during the full year 2023. ELARIS also achieved a positive EBIT of EUR 0.3 million for the first time in the first half of the year (FY 2023: EUR -2.5 million). The equity ratio as at 30 June 2024 improved significantly to 35 percent after 15 percent at the end of 2023. Despite the current challenging environment for electric vehicles, ELARIS expects the dynamic development to continue for the year as a whole and anticipates a further significant increase in sales revenues. Based on the current situation, the year-end business in the fourth quarter in particular will be characterised by a significant sales momentum. In recent months, ELARIS also reached further strategic milestones in the internationalisation of its business, the continued development of its own software platform and the optimisation of business processes. With a solid equity ratio and a high-growth business model, ELARIS believes it is ideally positioned for a successful future as an enabler of needs-based and affordable electromobility.

Lars Stevenson, CEO and Founder of ELARIS:“The first half of the year was characterised by major operational decisions and the expansion of our business. I am proud that we have already been able to dynamically increase our sales revenues in the process. Nevertheless, I am not yet satisfied with what we have achieved, as we have set ourselves ambitious goals. It is becoming apparent that we will see a further dynamization of our sales revenues in the year-end business. I am accordingly optimistic for the year as a whole and beyond. The fact that we were able to demonstrate the profit potential of our business model during the first half of the year is at least as important as the strong increase in sales revenues. As a result, we were able to report an operating profit for the first time." The 2024 half-year interim report will be available for download at from September 18. Press Contact and Investor Relations edicto GmbH

