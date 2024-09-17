Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with HE Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed at the UN headquarters in New York. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on priorities for the United Nations during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

