عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General

Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General


9/17/2024 4:07:36 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with HE Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed at the UN headquarters in New York.
During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on priorities for the United Nations during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

MENAFN17092024000067011011ID1108681384


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search