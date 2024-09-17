Critical Manufacturing to showcase advanced MES solutions at MedTech Conference 2024

(MENAFN- BCM Public Relations) 16 September 2024, PORTO, Portugal – Critical is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming MedTech Conference 2024, where they will showcase their latest Manufacturing Execution System (MES) solutions tailored for the medical device industry. The event, scheduled from October 15th to 17th brings together leaders and innovators in medical technology, offering a unique opportunity to explore advanced solutions designed to meet the sector’s evolving needs and challenges.



At the event, Critical Manufacturing will highlight how its MES platform empowers medical device manufacturers to tackle complexities in the production processes with ease. The platform provides users with real-time visibility and insights into operations while enabling seamless product tracking at every stage, ensuring full traceability and minimizing errors and delays. The features are designed keeping users in mind which helps manufacturers monitor and optimize production workflows, enhance resource allocation, and maintain consistent product quality. This system is particularly valuable in today’s complex regulatory environment, providing manufacturers with the tools they need to stay compliant and competitive.



Commenting on the participation, Mohamed Benkirane, VP of Medical of Medical Device Practice at Critical Manufacturing, said, “We are thrilled to be part of this conference and demonstrate the value our MES brings to the medical device industry. Our solution allows for better coordination across teams, real-time insights that lead to faster decision-making, and more efficient use of resources. It’s a versatile product that helps manufacturers meet the increasing demands of the medical device sector while ensuring precision and quality in every product.’’



The MES system from Critical Manufacturing is intuitive and known for its ability to integrate seamlessly with existing production environments. It’s a flexible platform that adapts to a wide range of production needs, allowing manufacturers to scale their operations without disruption. The system automates essential processes such as production scheduling, quality control, and real-time monitoring, enabling manufacturers to boost efficiency while upholding high standards of product safety and reliability.



“Our system is designed to offer manufacturers more than just operational support. It’s a strategic tool that enables better decision-making and drives efficiency across the entire production cycle,” added Benkirane.



Critical Manufacturing will be present at Hall E, booth #614 where visitors will have the chance to see live demonstrations of the MES platform, engage with product experts, and discover how this technology is helping manufacturers meet the challenges of today’s fast-paced and highly regulated medical device sector. To schedule a meeting at the tradeshow, click here -



About Critical Manufacturing



Critical Manufacturing, leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and a subsidiary of ASMPT, provides the most modern, flexible, and configurable manufacturing execution system (MES) available. Critical Manufacturing MES helps manufacturers stay ahead of stringent product traceability and compliance requirements, reduce risk with inherent closed-loop quality, integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and factory automation, and provide deep intelligence and visibility of global production operations.



As a result, our customers are Industry 4.0 ready. They can compete effectively and profitably by easily adapting their operations to changes in demand, opportunity.



About ASMPT



ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522) is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT’s offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition to the various solutions that organize, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial, and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability, and enhanced quality.



ASMPT is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes, and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at



Media contact:

Shreyasi Bhaumik

BCM Public Relations Ltd.

+44 203 409 5090

...



MENAFN17092024007671016499ID1108681329