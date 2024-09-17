War Update: 157 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 16, a total of 157 combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders were recorded.

This is according to Ukraine's General Staff update as of 8:00, Tuesday, September 17, posted on , Ukrinform saw.

Yesterday, the Russians carried out 84 on the Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including dropping 127 glide bombs. Also, the enemy launched 4,030 shellings, including 135 with MLRS.

The Russian forces carried out airstrikes, in particular near Shalyhine, Nova Sloboda, Richki, Novomykolaivka, Pysarivka, Vovchansk, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Radkivka, Novoyehorivka, Chasiv Yar, Shcherbynivka, Pokrovsk, Mykhailivka, Mirnohrad, Oleksandropil, Bohoyavlenka, Novodonetske, Urozhaine, Vuhledar, Novooleksandrivka, Ukrainka and Shevchenkivka.

Yesterday, Ukrainian air forces, missile and artillery units launched eight strikes on Russian manpower clusters, two radars and two other important enemy targets.

In the Kharkiv sector, two combat clashes took place in Vovchansk district.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched 11 attacks. The Ukrainian defense forces repelled assaults near Novoosynove, Synkivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian forces carried out 21 assault operations near Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Bilohorivka, and in the Serebrianskyi forest.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the Russian invaders near Ivano-Dariivka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russians attacked six times near Vasiukivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out 19 attacks near Nelipivka, Druzhba, Toretsk and Zalizne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian defenders disrupted 40 Russian attacks. The invaders' assaults were the fiercest near Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka, and Krasnyi Yar. The highest intensity of the enemy attacks was recorded near Hrodivka and Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian defense forces repelled 42 attacks near Ukrainsk, Tsukurino, Zhelanne Pershe, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy launched seven attacks towards Vuhledar, Katerynivka, Vodiane and Kostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, one enemy assault was recorded near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Russian forces carried out five unsuccessful assaults.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were spotted in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

In the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the Russians are actively using artillery and aviation from their territory to hit Ukrainian settlements.

The operation is ongoing in Russia's Kursk region.

As reported by Ukrinform, the estimated Russian combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 17, 2024 amount to around 635,880, including 1,020 in the past 24 hours.