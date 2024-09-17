QNCECS Organises Training Workshop On Education, Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science (QNCECS), in cooperation with the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, organized a entitled“Education and sustainable development: towards achieving the Fourth Goal of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG4) and education for common universal values.”

The workshop saw the attendance of Undersecretary of the of Education and Higher Education H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, along with an elite of leaders, academics, and experts from various relevant institutions in the country, in addition to specialists in sustainable development goals.

The workshop aimed to enhance the role of education in achieving the global goals of sustainable development by exchanging experiences and knowledge on the best global practices in this field, discussing ways to enhance the quality of education, and providing participants with the opportunity to review successful experiences from around the world, in addition to developing their skills in integrating values related to sustainable development into educational curricula, and enhancing cooperation between various educational institutions in Qatar and the GCC countries to support sustainable education and achieve the global goals of development.

Secretary-General of the QNCECS Ali Al Marafie emphasized the significance of this workshop.

He noted that it will contribute to raising awareness about the importance of education in achieving sustainable development and developing the skills necessary to prepare accurate national reports on this subject, especially those related to the 1974 updated Recommendation concerning Education for International Understanding, Cooperation and Peace, and Education for Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, which was adopted during the 42nd session of the Unesco General Conference.

The workshop program included a presentation on sustainable development and another on youth, local communities, and sustainable development, presented by Advisor at the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States Abdulsalam Al Joufi.

International expert in the field of human rights and the philosophy and policies of education Dr. Saud Al Harbi participated with a speech on education and human rights. During his remote participation, Professor of Educational Systems and Policies at the College of Education at Sultan Qaboos University Dr. Khalaf Al Abri addressed the topic of national Identity, common global values, and sustainable development.