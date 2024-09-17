Russian Strikes Leave Two People Killed In Kherson Region, Including Minor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people, including a minor, were killed in Kherson region yesterday, September 16, amid Russian strikes.

Chief of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin posted this, Ukrinform saw.

According to him, Antonivka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Oleksandrivka, Novooleksandrivka, Ukrainka, Shevchenkivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske and Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes.

The Russians targeted a cultural institution and residential areas, including six private households.

The Russians also damaged a warehouse and private cars.

As result of Russian aggression, two people died, including a child. Three more people were injured, Prokudin stressed.

At night, the Ukrainian air defense forces shot down four Russian drones of Shahed-131/136 type in Kherson region, added the regional chief.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 14-year-old boy died in the village of Posad-Pokrovskyi in Kherson region as result of detonation of explosives.