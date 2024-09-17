Russian Strikes Leave Two People Killed In Kherson Region, Including Minor
9/17/2024 2:17:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people, including a minor, were killed in Kherson region yesterday, September 16, amid Russian strikes.
Chief of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin posted this on facebook , Ukrinform saw.
According to him, Antonivka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Oleksandrivka, Novooleksandrivka, Ukrainka, Shevchenkivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske and Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes.
The Russians targeted a cultural institution and residential areas, including six private households.
The Russians also damaged a warehouse and private cars.
Read also: Russians launch 177 strikes
on Zaporizhzhia region over past day
As result of Russian aggression, two people died, including a child. Three more people were injured, Prokudin stressed.
At night, the Ukrainian air defense forces shot down four Russian drones of Shahed-131/136 type in Kherson region, added the regional chief.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 14-year-old boy died in the village of Posad-Pokrovskyi in Kherson region as result of detonation of explosives.
