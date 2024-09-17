For more information visit:

Geneva, Switzerland - September 17, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT operating as a holding company, today announced that in collaboration with the International Organization for Secure Transactions Foundation will participate at the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), spotlighting cutting-edge technologies aimed at providing secure digital identities to underserved communities worldwide.

Since 2006 Clinton Global Initiative initial commitment, WISeKey and have been actively working to empower individuals through technology, by launching several initiatives focused on enabling secure transactions and mobile payments for developing communities. Their latest initiative builds on this legacy by offering a robust digital identity infrastructure and platform.

WISeKey, in partnership with launched back in 2006 at the CGI, its Digital Identification Infrastructure a groundbreaking platform designed to support Identification Authorities globally aiming to empower disadvantaged communities by enhancing their access to secure digital transactions and services via a platform.

At this year's CGI event, WISeKey and will introduce a philanthropy-driven digital art marketplace that combines WISeKey's renowned expertise in cybersecurity, digital identity, and blockchain. offers a secure and transparent platform for artists, buyers, and collectors, ensuring the provenance and authenticity of digital art. This innovative marketplace is designed to serve not only as a hub for art transactions but also as a powerful tool for fundraising and social impact.

Art, Technology, and Philanthropy: A Revolutionary Intersection

In today's increasingly digital world, is pioneering a new approach to philanthropy, where art and technology converge. Through charities and foundations can leverage the power of blockchain and digital art to raise funds and drive social change. Esteemed organizations like Grupo Pro Arte y Cultura, ONUART, The Red Cross, The Clinton Global Initiative, The Vatican, The UN, Flamenco for Peace, and University for Peace (UPEACE) are already recognizing the potential of this innovative platform to support their missions.

WISeKey and participation in the 2024 CGI underscores their continued commitment to advancing digital inclusion, using cutting-edge technologies to create a more secure and connected world for all.

