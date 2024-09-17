US Rate Cut No Cure-All For Asia's Woes And Ills

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Reserve's impending interest rate cut this Wednesday (September 18) will have profound, though not immediately predictable, implications for economies worldwide. And nowhere, apart from the US, will those effects be felt more sharply than in Asia.

As the US central wraps up its meetings this week, where it is widely anticipated to lower interest rates by a quarter percentage point, marking its first easing in four years, a shift is underway that may signal the end of its aggressive inflation-fighting campaign.



But for Asian economies, the Fed's move isn't merely a reflection of American policy priorities - it's a monetary tremor that will inevitably shake markets, growth prospects and currency stability in unknown ways and places.

The shift from tightening to loosening will not only shape market and investor expectations in the US but also heavily influence the direction of global capital flows, exchange rates and inflationary pressures in Asia.

In recent years, Asian economies have been walking a tightrope.

They've had to manage soaring inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and fluctuating commodity prices, all while being tethered to the US economy's global growth engine.



A Federal Reserve rate cut could offer some relief - or, conversely, spark new uncertainties and risks.

One of the expected immediate impacts of a Fed rate cut is a weakening of the US dollar as capital leaves the US for higher yields elsewhere.

