Water Supply Facilities In Sumy De-Energized Amid Russian Airstrikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy targeted critical infrastructure in the city of Sumy leaving all the water facilities de-energized.

This is according to the Sumy City Council's post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“At 01:10, September 17, the enemy launched an on Sumy leaving all the water supply facilities de-energized,” the post reads.

Currently, the emergency backup power facilities are operating. Water in the city is supplied with reduced pressure, the drainage system works.

As reported earlier, at night, the enemy, using Shahed-type UAVs, launched a massive airstrike on the city of Sumy.