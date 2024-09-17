Let's Talktm With Global Counter Terrorism And Hostage Rescue Expert Nir Yaniv Maman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nir Maman proudly serving as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff

Nir Maman displaying the flag of one of the top commanders of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade organization that Nir's unit eliminated in Gaza

Nir training US Special Operations units in Krav Maga at the IDF Special Forces Counter Terror School.

Nir and his IDF Special Forces unit on their way to carry out missions in Gaza during the Swords of Iron War 2024.

Nir during CBRNE training while serving on the Nuclear Tactical Response Force SWAT unit in Canada.

- Martin Eli, PublisherATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From his service as a North American Law Enforcement Officer and an IDF Counter Terrorism Operator (who has been deployed in the war against Hamas this past year), to how his rescues of abducted victims world-wide has led to a movie deal about his life.Let's TalkTM: Thank you for joining us today Nir, It's an honor to speak with you. We recently learned that you just signed a Life Rights deal with a major production house that will produce either a feature film or a television series about your life story and your rescue missions around the world. First, congratulations on that! Second, How did this come to be?Nir Yaniv Maman: Thank you very much, and it's great to be here with you. Where I am at today is a direct result of dedicating the past almost 30 years of my life to my passion of serving and protecting, and the many adventures I've had the fortune of embarking on along the way.Let's TalkTM: Where did it all begin?Nir Yaniv Maman: I was born in Israel but grew up most of my life in Canada. Once I finished school, home became a constantly moving triangle between Israel, Canada, and the United States. Professionally, since I was a child I knew that my life's calling would be Military and Police work and I am so fortunate to have been blessed with the opportunity to be able to have served in the fields of Military, Law Enforcement, and Security in all three of those countries. That has allowed me to learn and evolve tremendously.Let's TalkTM: Tell us about your service.Nir Yaniv Maman: In Israel I served in the IDF in four different units between my Active Duty and Reserve service with my main or home unit being the IDF's Special Forces Counter Terror Unit, called the LOTAR, which is also the IDF's Counter Terror School. I served in several capacities in the Unit which included as a Counter Terrorism NCO/Special Operator and Team Leader carrying out a multitude of counter terrorism operations across all of Israel's active combat zones.At the Counter Terror School some of my positions included being in charge of the Hostage Rescue Section where I was in charge of the qualifications and training of the IDF's three designated Hostage Rescue Units, which are Sayeret Matkal (the IDF's equivalent of the US Delta and British SAS units), Shayetet 13 (our Navy SEALs), and Lotar Eilat (the Hostage Rescue unit for southern Israel). Additionally I was also the Commander of the CT School's International Joint Forces Training Section where I was in charge of developing and running all the training for the Special Operations units of the United States and all other Allied nation Militaries that would be sent to us for specialized training before they deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan for the Global War on Terror.Let's TalkTM: You also served as a Law Enforcement Officer in North America correct?Nir Yaniv Maman: Yes that's correct. I first got sworn in as a Police Constable in Canada in 2002 up until around 2005, then I left and returned to Israel for several years. I returned to Canada around end of 2009 and returned to service in Canada. Over all those years, in Canada, I served as a Tactical Officer/Operator on a Nuclear Tactical Response Force Unit, a Patrol Constable with a Transit Authority, and a Use of Force and Tactical Instructor with a major Police Academy. In 2014 I had the opportunity to get sworn in as a Police Officer with a Tribal Police Department in the US and was assigned as the Deputy Commander of their new Tactical Unit we established. Unfortunately, that Police Department was disbanded as the Tribal Council decided to carry on in different directions. Then in 2018, I got sworn in as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff in the State of Georgia where I still currently serve assigned to our Office's Special Operations Division.Let's TalkTM: Very impressive. How would you say you have benefited by having served in such a diverse environment?Nir Yaniv Maman: The diversity of my background encompasses several aspects which include the fact that I have served in the fields of Military, Policing, and Security. I have served in three different countries (Israel, the US, and Canada), and I have served in different capacities in all three of those domains including as a ground level Officer/Operator, as a Commander, and as an Instructor. The biggest benefits for me have been the amount of knowledge I have been exposed to, the multitude of varying skills and methodologies I have been able to learn, the different experiences and perspectives of all the incredible instructors I have had the honor to learn from, and the ability for me to very quickly and efficiently adapt to varying or changing environments and situations while having such a diverse 'tool box' of resources to draw from.Till today I continue to train Officers/Operators in the fields of Military, Policing, and Security operations all around the world. I have trained tens of thousands of professionals ranging from basic recruits right up to the most seasoned Special Operators, and I have always been able to optimize my approach in teaching such a diverse audience, as well as solving challenges, by being able to draw from the diversity of my experiences and background. My journey has truly been a blessing.Let's TalkTM: But in addition to your Military and Law Enforcement background you also have an extensive background in Close Protection/Bodyguard work, please tell us about that:Nir Yaniv Maman: Yes, I have worked in the field of Close Protection since I was around 18 years old. I actually started out in Canada with an agency called VIPER (which stands for VIP Emergency Response). They were a group of incredibly experienced individuals who came out of the Canadian and US Special Forces and they established this Close Protection agency that provided services to High Net Worth individuals and corporations. I actually got recruited by them to be one of their Defensive Tactics/Hand to Hand combat instructors, and that is also where my training in the field of Close Protection and tactical shooting began. Since then, I have worked in the field of Close Protection in both the government and private sectors, I have carried out Close Protection details either in full combat gear in hostile zones or in a suit and tie in fancy settings, I have protected Politicians, Military Executive Officers/Commanders, High Net Worth corporate Executives, Celebrities, and other profiles of individuals in need of protection.Let's TalkTM: So you began instructing at a very young age?Nir Yaniv Maman: That's correct. I was fortunate enough to have been born to a father who began training in Martial Arts in his youth along with his brothers, so I was born with the Martial Arts bug already in me. I started learning when I was around 4 or 5 years old and I excelled extremely quickly. I started competing in Tae Kwon Do in my early teens, I actually began teaching when I was 16, and by the time I was 18 years old my main systems I was training in were Tae Kwon Do, American Kenpo, and Hap Ki Do. So the Martial Arts/Empty Hand combat systems were my biggest passion, long before I ever learned how to shoot or clear a building. 44 years later, I now have a 4th Degree Black Belt in Krav Maga, a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do, a 1st Degree Black Belt in Hap Ki Do, and I'm an instructor in the Filipino Martial Arts of stick and knife fighting.Let's TalkTM: Wow. Now that's dedication. Nir, what has life been for you since October 7th?Nir Yaniv Maman: It's been surreal. A real emotional rollercoaster. I had a plane ticket booked for Israel for October 23rd. I arranged for my Unit, the LOTAR, to be featured in Flashbang magazine and I was going to be there as part of my Unit for the feature. Lt. Col. Eli Ginzberg was our Unit Commander, and my friend. We spent months going back and forth preparing for this feature. By October 8th, Eli along with four other Operators from our Unit were all killed while rescuing hostages in Kibbutz Be'eri. That's how it all began for me.By November 1st, I stopped everything, left my Wife and our five children in Canada, and boarded my flight to Israel. By November 2nd I was deployed in the Judea Samaria/West Bank region. To date I have deployed 6 times including four deployments in Gaza's Khan Yunis and Rafah regions.Let's TalkTM: Can you disclose some of what you have done?Nir Yaniv Maman: Currently in my Reserve duty in the IDF I serve between two special Units. One Unit specializes in Search and Destroy operations. With that Unit our responsibilities have been to enter areas of Gaza where there is large scale Hamas operations that take place, we clear and take over buildings used by Hamas and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, search for terrorists, tunnels, and any intelligence that would lead us to our Hostages.The second Unit I belong to is the newly formed Be'eri Battalion (named after Kibbutz Be'eri). It's a Special Battalion comprised of Operators from the most elite Units of the IDF's Special Forces. I serve in the Battalion's Reconnaissance Company, called Panther. We carry out a variety of operations, in fact our Unit was involved in the rescue of the last hostage that was rescued from Hamas captivity out of the Rafah tunnel system in August.Let's TalkTM: How does all of this bring you to the point that you received a movie deal about your experiences?Nir Yaniv Maman: Well, it's either all by destiny or by pure chance. When I returned to Canada after my last term of active duty service in the IDF in 2010, I was connected with a group of lawyers who were laying out the legal ground work on behalf of a government body of a certain country for the rescue of three European commercial vessels that were taken hostage by Al Shebaab maritime terrorists, along with their crew of 13 people. I was recruited as an Operator for that mission and eventually was assigned to command and lead the mission from the planning phase to its execution. Unfortunately, I am bound by very strict Non-disclosure agreements and I'm not allowed to discuss any details, which is the case with every one of these rescue missions for both legal reasons and also for the on-going security of the victims.That was my introduction to the world of rescues in the private sector, and I was hooked. The subject matter of Hostage Rescue operations is my passion and was my specialty during my service. Fast forward over the course of the last fifteen years, I have been retained to carry out several sensitive rescue operations around the world. I work with a group of law firms in various countries that all these missions come to me through.To date, we have successfully carried out missions of varying profiles in various dangerous countries around the world, including the rescue of young siblings who were abducted out of the US by a member of a foreign organized crime group, the rescue of a young Canadian lady who was abducted in the Middle East and was destined to an African country to be trafficked, and more.During one of my deployments in the IDF in this war, we were on a bus heading back to base and I was sitting next to one of the guys in the Unit, it was our first time meeting one another and we were sharing our life stories with one another, eventually my rescue missions entered the conversation. This was on a Friday night just before we were released to go home for the weekend. When we returned to base Sunday morning, this same guy grabbed me and proceeded to explain to me that over the weekend he had dinner with a very close friend of his who happens to be a very accomplished Producer and Director in the movie and television industry and that he ended up telling his friend about me and my rescue missions. The Producer/Director told him“Put me in touch with this Nir guy immediately, I need to turn these rescues into either a movie or a series”. My colleague told me to go look up this Producer and his studio online so I can see what they're all about. So I did, and wow, I was both impressed and humbled that they were interested in a project with me. They have some major globally known productions under their belt across the US and Europe.I had my first brief call with him that afternoon, and about a month later when we got out of Gaza, I finally had an in-person meeting with him and his fellow producers at their head office in Tel Aviv, and a few short weeks after that I received a formal offer from the studio to purchase the rights to my life story and rescue missions for either a feature film or a television series. I had my first brief call with him that afternoon, and about a month later when we got out of Gaza, I finally had an in-person meeting with him and his fellow producers at their head office in Tel Aviv, and a few short weeks after that I received a formal offer from the studio to purchase the rights to my life story and rescue missions for either a feature film or a television series. I'm not sure how much I am or am not allowed to disclose at this time given all the terms in the agreement, so I won't go into further details, but it's all in the works now.

