Cooperation Zone's Successes Celebrated In Anniversary Publication

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Eight-page spread highlights series of achievements made in Hengqin

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, China Daily published an eight-page spread on Tuesday to celebrate the third anniversary of the zone's founding and showcase its major achievements over the past three years.

China Daily published an eight-page spread on Tuesday to celebrate the third anniversary of the founding of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Click the video to see how the spread is made.

Continue Reading

Wedged between Macao and Zhuhai, Guangdong province, the cooperation zone is positioned as a new platform to boost Macao's economic diversification, a favorable space for Macao residents to live and work, a new model to enrich the practice of "one country, two systems", and a new high ground for building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Focusing on this, the eight-page spread emphasized visual and layout design, highlighting the zone's efficient connectivity and integrated development with Macao.

Readers can gain a comprehensive understanding of Hengqin's leapfrog growth through four pages on the front, which feature an in-depth English article, a panoramic picture of Hengqin's night view, firework-shaped infographics and a twin lotus image made up of luminous drones. The twin lotus is the logo of the cooperation zone.

The article details Hengqin's "four new industries" - scientific research and high-end manufacturing; traditional Chinese medicine; culture, tourism and conventions; as well as modern finance - while introducing the Macau New Neighbourhood, which is the first livelihood project built for Macao residents on the Chinese mainland.

On the other side of the spread is a full-color four-page illustration depicting Hengqin's landmarks, "two-line" customs management system, and the happy life of Macao residents in the zone.

The spread so far has received rave reviews from readers.

"It looks modern and polished, packed with details. I really like the headline with the word 'blossoming', which fits nicely with the twin lotus drone image on the front page and ties in well with the story of development," said an expat from the United States, who now works in East China's Jiangsu province.

"China Daily's layout design is always attractive and exquisite. Taking a closer look at the firework images in the spread, you will find they represent different data involving economy, industry, tourism and many other sectors," said Wang Dongyun, a college teacher from Guangdong province. "It's definitely worth collecting."

As of July, there were 6,365 Macao-funded businesses in the zone, representing a 37.27 percent increase from the zone's establishment in September 2021.

Statistics showed that in the first half of this year, the industrial added value of Macao-funded firms in the zone reached 1.88 billion yuan ($265 million), soaring 125.9 percent year-on-year.

Hengqin is also making efforts to create new career development opportunities for residents from Macao and currently, there are more than 5,000 Macao residents working in the zone.

SOURCE China Daily

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED