The $7 Billion Gap: Brazil’S Central Bank And Treasury Clash Over Deficit Calculations

Brazil's Central Bank and Ministry of Finance find themselves at odds over the country's fiscal deficit, with a significant R$40 billion ($7.14 billion) discrepancy between their calculations.



This disagreement has raised concerns among economists about transparency and credibility in Brazil's fiscal reporting.



The Central Bank's deficit calculation for the 12 months ending in July exceeds the Treasury's figure by R$39.7 billion ($7.09 billion).



When adjusted for inflation, this difference reaches R$41.1 billion ($7.34 billion), marking the largest disparity in history. A major contributor to this discrepancy is the R$26 billion ($4.64 billion) from unclaimed PIS/Pasep quotas.



The Treasury incorporated this amount in September 2022. The government included this amount in its primary result, improving the 2023 fiscal data.







The Central Bank, however, did not count these funds as primary revenue. This led to a substantial difference in the figures reported by the two institutions.



The discrepancy also includes methodological adjustments related to state compensations for ICMS reductions.

Brazil's Fiscal Challenges

Economists warn that this situation creates significant problems in verifying fiscal targets and undermines the credibility of Brazil 's fiscal rules. The primary result serves as a key indicator of public administration performance in debt reduction.



The Ministry of Finance's stance contradicts the fiscal framework law, which assigns responsibility for calculating the fiscal target to the Central Bank .



This contradiction may require intervention from the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). The TCU has not yet formally examined the approval of the payroll tax relief bill but may analyze the issue in the future.



The court emphasizes its commitment to ensuring compliance with legislation and adopting good public accounting practices.



As the R$26.6 billion ($4.75 billion) from PIS/Pasep exits the 12-month accumulated total, the discrepancy between the Treasury and Central Bank is expected to decrease.



However, new values may widen the gap again. The government's concern with the computed value for fiscal target compliance is crucial.



It will determine spending capacity in 2026, an election year. Failure to meet objectives could trigger spending cuts on the eve of the presidential election.

