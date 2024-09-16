The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Nicole M. Jergovic-Harris As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREATER SARASOTA AREA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Nicole M. Jergovic-Harris, a seasoned legal professional with over 25 years of experience, is a standout in the realm of legal services. Her expertise spans compliance regulation, real estate development, and animal law advocacy. Ms. Jergovic-Harris' career is a testament to her unwavering commitment to justice and advocacy, evident in her ability to handle complex legal matters across various roles.

Jergovic-Harris' academic journey is a testament to her commitment to the legal profession. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1997, followed by a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Marquette University Law School in 2000. Her licenses to practice law by the Oregon State Bar, the State Bar of Wisconsin, and the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin further validate her expertise.

Jergovic-Harris' career is a tapestry of diverse and extensive accomplishments. She currently serves as in-house counsel for CrowdDoing in El Dorado Hills, California, providing expert legal guidance and oversight. She is also the Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel at Sherlock's Home Base, LLC in Tampa, Florida, overseeing legal operations and strategy as the company develops affordable housing, which is another feather in her cap. Her career also includes notable roles in training, legal analysis, research, and consulting services for the Animal Legal Defense Fund, where she has been instrumental in advancing animal rights and welfare.

Jergovic-Harris distinguished herself as a litigation powerhouse, serving as lead level III deputy district attorney and lead trial litigator for the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office from 2003 to 2023. Her tenure at the district attorney's office was marked by her exceptional courtroom skills and her commitment to seeking justice, particularly in high-stakes and emotionally charged cases.

She was featured prominently as the litigation attorney in the nonfiction book "Faced My Fears in Portland: A Homicide Case, a Confirmation and a Caution" by Diane De

Han, which recounts a mother's experience while navigating the aftermath of her son Marc's tragic death. As the lead trial lawyer in the case, Ms. Jergovic-Harris' courtroom prowess was described as "stunningly perfect," reflecting her ability to handle complex and emotionally demanding legal proceedings with grace and effectiveness.

Jergovic-Harris' dedication to animal law advocacy has garnered her prestigious recognition, including the Diamond Collar Award from the Oregon Humane Society in 2012 and the title of "Best Animal Law Attorney" by Spot Magazine in 2015.

Her contributions to criminal law and legal education further underscore her impact on the legal community, inspiring others with her passion and commitment. Her contributions extend to legal education, highlighted by her roles as an instructor at national conferences and as an adjunct criminal law professor at Western Business College.

Jergovic-Harris remains committed to expanding her impact in legal practice and advocacy roles, advocating for justice and the rights of individuals and animals alike. Her future projections include continued growth and success in advancing legal protections and ensuring fairness in the legal system.

