(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber registered Monday his biometric fingerprints with the attendance of First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait mourned the passing away of His Highness the former Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, at the age of 82.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait of Foreign Affairs condemned the assassination attempt on the President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani.

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov praised the initiatives of the Kuwaiti Al-Safa Charity and Humanitarian Society, which contributed to improving people's living conditions and development in his country. (end) mb