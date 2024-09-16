Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
9/16/2024 8:10:22 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah registered Monday his biometric fingerprints with the attendance of First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah.
KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait mourned the passing away of His Highness the former Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, at the age of 82.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the assassination attempt on the President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani.
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov praised the initiatives of the Kuwaiti Al-Safa Charity and Humanitarian Society, which contributed to improving people's living conditions and development in his country. (end) mb
MENAFN16092024000071011013ID1108680615
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.