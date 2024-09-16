Maria Damian Appointed As COO Of California's Historic Route 66 Museum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In The State of California, museums are categorized as a natural resource, preserved and protected specifically under The California Natural Resources Agency. The objective of the Natural Resources Agency is to restore, protect and manage the state's natural, historical and cultural resources. With the emergence of current and future generations in mind, The State of California appoints qualified leaders to use creative approaches based on collaboration and respect for all involved communities. Maria Damian has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of California's Historic, Highway Route 66 Museum.

In December 1990, California legislation designated Route 66 as“State Historic Highway Route 66”. California Historic Route 66 Museum is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation, promotion and enjoyment of the Historic Route 66 in California. There is such an organization in each of the eight Route 66 states: Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. COO, Maria Damian shares ,“As a Filipina leader, I embarked on this journey of American history to bring my culture to new frontiers.”

With hopes to one day collaborate with the The Filipino-American Chamber of Commerce in Los Angeles, Maria expressed that ,“California is a unique place for history to take place. For members of Filipino heritage, Los Angeles even has a branch of government that connects and empowers the Filipino-American Community with opportunities for Business Development in Greater LA.”

In tandem with her responsibilities as a COO, Maria Damian is also the CEO of Legacy Entertainment, and medical organization, Legacy Dialysis.

“The State of California has a mission to contribute to the local Fil-Am economy – creating jobs, boosting tax revenue, and improving our communities' overall quality of life,” said Maria.“My approach to business ownership mirrors California's vow to Filipino Americans.”



