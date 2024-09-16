Challenges Mount For U.S. Military Presence In Africa’S Changing Landscape

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States is adapting its military strategy in Africa to maintain influence amid growing competition. General Michael Langley, head of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), emphasizes a "partnership-centric" approach led by African nations.



This shift comes as China and Russia expand their presence on the continent. AFRICOM operates in 26 African countries, with its headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.



The command oversees approximately 6,000–7,000 U.S. in Africa. Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti serves as the largest permanent U.S. base, around 4,000-5,000 personnel.



The U.S. conducts joint training exercises with African militaries, such as the annual Flintlock exercise in West Africa.



AFRICOM's annual budget is approximately $276 million, with total U.S. security assistance to Africa around $600 million in 2022.







China has significantly increased its economic and military engagement in Africa over the past two decades.

Shifting Geopolitical Dynamics in Africa

Chinese trade with Africa reached $300 billion in 2023, four times that of U.S.-Africa trade. China opened its first overseas military base in Djibouti in 2017.



Russia has also expanded its influence, particularly in regions where Western influence has waned. The Wagner Group, now known as the Africa Corps, operates in several African countries.



Russia is the largest arms supplier to Africa, accounting for 49% of the continent's imports between 2015 and 2019. Recent political developments in the Sahel have challenged U.S. interests.



Military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have led to the expulsion of Western forces. In March 2024, Niger revoked its military cooperation agreement with the United States.



Additionally, the U.S. is now seeking new partners in coastal West African countries. General Langley stresses the importance of African leadership in future operations.



However, challenges remain, including lingering anti-Western sentiment and operational complexities. U.S. policymakers recognize the need to revitalize and recalibrate Africa's policy.



Transnational security threats from the continent pose risks to American interests. The spread of coups threatens democratization and creates opportunities for rival powers.



In short, as the geopolitical landscape shifts, the U.S. must balance its counterterrorism objectives with broader strategic goals.



The "partnership-centric" approach aims to maintain relevance while respecting African agency. This evolving strategy reflects the complex realities of 21st-century engagement in Africa.

