Compulsory Voting And Close Polls: Uruguay’S Critical 2024 Election

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay is gearing up for a crucial electoral process in 2024, with general scheduled for October 27.



This electoral cycle began on June 30, 2024, with internal party primaries that determined the presidential candidates for each party.



In addition, the election comes at a critical time for Uruguay, as the country faces various economic and social challenges.

Key Candidates and Parties

Three main candidates have emerged as frontrunners in the presidential race:



1. Yamandú Orsi of the left-wing Broad Front (Frente Amplio) coalition. Orsi won his party's primary with 59% of the vote.



2. Álvaro Delgado of the center-right National Party (Partido Nacional), currently leading in the polls for his party.



3. Andrés Ojeda of the Colorado Party (Partido Colorado).





Electoral Process and Participation

The June 30 primaries saw a turnout of approximately 990,200 voters, representing about 35.80% of registered voters. This turnout was lower than in 2019 when 40% of eligible voters participated.



If no candidate secures an absolute majority (50%+1) in the first round on October 27, a runoff will be held on November 24. Voters will also elect all 30 senators and 99 deputies to Congress.

Key Issues and Challenges

The upcoming election is taking place against a backdrop of several pressing issues:



1. Economy: Economic concerns, including unemployment and overall economic performance, are top priorities for voters.



2. Public Safety: Despite being one of the safest countries in Latin America, Uruguay has seen an increase in crime rates, making security a key campaign issue.



3. Social Issues: Rising poverty rates, especially among children, have become a significant concern.

Political Landscape

The election represents a potential shift in Uruguay 's political direction:







The Broad Front, which held power for 15 years until 2019, is seeking to regain the presidency.

The National Party, currently in power under President Luis Lacalle Pou, faces the challenge of maintaining its coalition and presenting a new candidate, as Lacalle Pou is constitutionally barred from immediate reelection.







According to Equipos Consultores (October 2023), the Broad Front has 40% support, while the ruling coalition has 35%, with 17% undecided.



Factum (September 2023) shows the Broad Front at 41% and the ruling coalition at 46%.

Cifra (October 2023) puts the Broad Front at 44% and the ruling coalition at 41%.



Recent Polls and ProjectionsRecent polls show a competitive race:Additional Ballot MeasuresTwo referendums will appear on the ballot alongside the candidate choices:1. A proposal to allow nighttime police raids.2. A measure seeking to reverse recent pension reforms.As Uruguay approaches this critical election, the outcome will significantly influence the country's political and economic trajectory in the coming years.With a tight race predicted, the candidates are intensifying their campaigns to win over the approximately 2.8 million eligible voters in this compulsory voting system.