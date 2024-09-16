Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens At US$5.3 Million For Salt Creek Ranch In Recreationally Renowned Eagle, Colorado

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Salt Creek Ranch, 3758 Salt Creek Rd., Eagle, CO

Premier ranch property and guest house surrounded by nature

Luxury lodge aesthetic with natural stone and hardwoods

162 acres with creek frontage and senior water rights

Working equestrian destination and regulation riding arena

Auction closes live on 27 September at The Upper House in Hong Kong, in cooperation with Chad Brasington of HomeServices.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has opened at US$5.3 million for Salt Creek Ranch , a sprawling 160-acre estate in the recreationally renowned Eagle, Colorado. Listed for $US15 million, the private equestrian paradise will be auctioned in cooperation with Chad Brasington of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Bidding for the property will culminate on 27 September live at The Upper House in Hong Kong as part of the firm's 2024 sales series spanning Los Angeles, New York, and Hong Kong.

Located at 3758 Salt Creek Road, the expansive ranch is surrounded by stunning natural beauty, bordered on three sides by national forest and Bureau of Land Management land. The estate features a 10,781-square-foot main lodge built from rugged beetle-kill timbers, a cozy two-bedroom guest cabin, and extensive equestrian facilities, including a 44,000-square-foot indoor arena with 26 horse stalls. The ranch's 160 acres boast three-quarters of an acre of creek frontage and senior water rights, making it an ideal retreat for equestrian enthusiasts and nature lovers.

The main residence, with its five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, melds rustic elegance with high-end finishes. The property also includes a regulation-size calf roping arena, direct access to some of Big Park's most scenic trail rides, and proximity to Section 44, home to one of North America's largest elk herds.

“Salt Creek Ranch is the perfect blend of frontier living and modern comfort,” said Brasington.“Whether you're a cowboy at heart, a nature aficionado, or just seeking a secluded haven, this property presents a rare chance to claim a slice of Colorado's rugged beauty.”

Salt Creek Ranch is ideally situated just 18 minutes from Eagle County Airport, six minutes from the championship Frost Creek Golf Course, and 40 miles from Vail, offering easy access to amenities while maintaining a peaceful, secluded atmosphere. The surrounding area, known for its outdoor recreational opportunities, includes proximity to Vail and Beaver Creek ski resorts, whitewater rafting in Glenwood Canyon, and numerous hiking and fishing spots, making it an ideal location for adventurers and nature lovers.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

