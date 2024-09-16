Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zirconia based dental ceramics are advanced materials used in dentistry, primarily composed of zirconium dioxide (ZrO2). These ceramics are popular for their excellent strength, biocompatibility, and aesthetic properties, making them suitable for various dental restorations such as crowns, bridges, and implants. Compared to traditional materials like porcelain, zirconia exhibits superior fracture resistance and long-term durability.

The global zirconia-based dental ceramics market has experienced significant growth, driven by increased demand for aesthetic and minimally invasive dental procedures. One of the key applications of zirconia ceramics is in dental crowns, where their translucent appearance closely mimics natural teeth, offering both functional and cosmetic benefits. In 2016, the introduction of full-contour zirconia crowns revolutionized the dental industry, as they required less tooth preparation and had a high success rate.

Visit our Homepage

Zirconia is also extensively used in dental bridges and implants due to its high biocompatibility, reducing the risk of allergic reactions and gum inflammation. For instance, in 2019, the introduction of zirconia dental implants marked a significant shift from traditional titanium-based implants, offering a metal-free alternative for patients with metal sensitivities.

In orthodontics, zirconia brackets provide an aesthetic advantage over metal brackets, contributing to the growing popularity of zirconia-based solutions in modern dentistry. With advancements in digital dentistry and CAD/CAM technology, customized zirconia restorations have become more accessible, allowing for precise and efficient dental treatments. The market is projected to grow, driven by technological innovations and the increasing preference for zirconia in restorative dentistry.

Get Sample Copy of the Report

Global Zirconia Based Dental Ceramics Market: Key Details