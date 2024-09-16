Couture Pattern Museum Presents 'Balenciaga Through The Lens Of Tom Kublin' Maria Kublin's First U.S. Appearance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A special cultural evening celebrating Cristóbal Balenciaga and his photographer Tom Kublin will be held on November 12, 2024, in Santa Barbara

- Cara Austine-RademakerSANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Couture Pattern Museum, in conjunction with the University Club of Santa Barbara, announces an exclusive cultural event,“Balenciaga Through the Lens of Tom Kublin,” featuring Maria Kublin, curator, art historian, and daughter of the acclaimed fashion photographer Tom Kublin. This special evening will mark Maria Kublin's first-ever art lecture in North America and will take place on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., followed by a prix fixe dinner at the University Club of Santa Barbara.This event celebrates the release of Balenciaga - Kublin: A Fashion Record , Maria Kublin's new book, published by Thames and Hudson, a leading publisher of art and fashion books. Known as "The Master" of haute couture, Cristóbal Balenciaga was one of the most innovative and influential fashion designers of the last century. His exquisite craftsmanship and pioneering use of fabrics revolutionized the female silhouette, setting the tone for modern fashion.The book showcases Balenciaga's work during the golden age of couture-arguably the most creative period of his career-when he dressed some of the most renowned women of the age and earned reverence from contemporaries like Christian Dior and Coco Chanel.Tom Kublin, a groundbreaking figure in fashion photography during the 1950s and 1960s, captured the essence of Balenciaga couture in over 140 stunning images and film stills. His work has been celebrated in major museum exhibitions, including the Victoria and Albert Museum's "Balenciaga: Shaping Fashion" in London, the "Balenciaga: Spanish Master" exhibition curated by Hamish Bowles at the Queen Sofía Spanish Institute in New York, and a blockbuster retrospective at the Cristóbal Balenciaga Museum in Spain in 2022. These exhibitions have celebrated Kublin's innovative vision and lasting impact on fashion photography.During the presentation, Maria Kublin will share insights into her father's career, including his collaborations with top models like Katinka Bleeker, who is Maria's mother. She will explore the unique relationship between Kublin and Balenciaga and discuss his work photographing American icons such as Elizabeth Taylor and Lee Radziwill.VIP tickets for this exclusive evening include a prix fixe dinner, a signed copy of the newly released book Balenciaga - Kublin: A Fashion Record, a wine, cheese, and charcuterie reception, and a presentation by Maria Kublin.Cara Austine-Rademaker, Founder of the Couture Pattern Museum, shares,“This event is very close to our hearts because it speaks to our commitment to preserving the art and craftsmanship of haute couture. Balenciaga, with his incredible skill and dedication, truly set the standard for what couture could be. His influence touched so many, including designers like Hubert de Givenchy, André Courrèges, Emanuel Ungaro, and Ralph Rucci-whose patterns we have curated and preserved in the archives. We're delighted to bring the fashion community together to celebrate his legacy through the eyes of Tom Kublin, who captured Balenciaga's vision like no one else.”Ticket Information:- VIP Experience: $350 (includes dinner, wine, signed copy of the book, and exclusive perks)For more information and to purchase tickets, visit couturepatternmuseum/events or call 805-303-4775. For press inquiries, please email: ....About the Couture Pattern Museum:The Couture Pattern Museum, the only dedicated fashion museum on the Central Coast of California, is committed to preserving the art and craft of haute couture and old Hollywood costume design. Through its unique collection of rare patterns, photographs, garments, and French haute couture books, the museum aims to educate and inspire by showcasing the rich history and craftsmanship of couture fashion. By focusing on the preservation of historical patterns and the stories behind them, the Couture Pattern Museum celebrates the creativity and cultural impact of fashion's most influential designers and artisans.

