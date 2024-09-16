Watch: 2 Men Escape After Car Crashes Into Yacht, Plunges Into Al Jaddaf Water Canal In Dubai

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 3:17 PM

Divers from the Marine Rescue Division at Dubai have recovered a sedan that plunged off the dockside in the Al Jaddaf area at Bur Dubai. In a released on Monday, September 16, several officers and marine rescue divers can be seen salvaging the vehicle at the accident site.

The car skidded off the pier in the Al Jaddaf area and plunged into the water, crashing into a parked yacht. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn and sink to the bottom of the sea.

The two young men, the driver and passenger, reportedly survived the incident. They managed to escape the submerged car through its shattered windshield, which broke after collision with the yacht.

Col Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Deputy Director of the Ports Police Station, said that the Command and Control Centre in the General Department of Operations received a report at 2.20pm about a car that had collided with a yacht and fallen into the water, with two people inside.

Col Ali said, "Marine rescue patrols, maritime security units, and a local area patrol quickly rushed to the scene. Fortunately, the two young men had escaped from the car, and their safety was ensured, with no one else found inside."

The divers went to the seabed, assessed the car's position, and secured it with ropes. Marine rescue divers then deployed a recovery crane, ensuring all safety protocols were followed, to retrieve the heavily tinted white sedan from the water and onto the dockside.

Captain Abdul Rahman Bourguiba, Head of the Marine Rescue Division, reiterated the importance of vehicle maintenance, urging motorists to regularly check the condition of their vehicles and conduct routine inspections. He stressed the responsibility of being cautious while driving, following all safety measures, and strictly adhering to traffic laws and regulations, including adhering to speed limits.

He also encouraged the public to contact the Command and Control Centre in the General Department of Operations at 999 for emergencies and at 901 for non-emergency situations. Additionally, he advised marine users to take advantage of the 'Sail Safely' service that reports marine incidents and shares locations promptly.

