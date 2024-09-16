Axios Founder Mike Allen Joins Provoke Global Speaker Lineup

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON, DC-Mike Allen, veteran journalist and co-founder of the Washington-based news site Axios, will be among the featured speakers at PRovoke Global , our annual global summit, which takes place at The Hotel Washington from October 28-30.



Allen will appear in conversation with Craig Buchholz, US chief executive of Burson and a veteran of senior communications roles at companes including General Motors and Procter & Gamble.



The two will discuss tools for mastering the information ecosystem in an environment where truth has become“personal,” facts have become fake, and communicators have just seconds to grab, hold and educate their audience.



In addition to co-founding Axios, where he serves as executive editor, Allen was also the co-founder of Politico. He will draw on that background, and share inside stories of his experience interviewing the likes of President Trump, Elon Musk and Tim Cook, to discuss how he built two of the most powerful media properties in the world.



PRovoke Media will be announcing additional keynote speakers from the worlds of media and politics over the coming week, and as always the PRovoke Global event will feature a wide array of talent from both the public relations agency business and in-house marketing and communications.



Sponsors include almost all of the world's leading public relations firms: Burson, Edelman, Omnicom Public Relations Group, Weber Shandwick, Finn Partners, FleishmanHillard, Golin, Havas Red, Ketchum, Porter Novelli, SEC Newgate, WE Communications, MSL, Bully Pulpit, Precision Strategies, Rokk Solutions, and Adfactors.



The first day of the three-day gathering will feature our Entreprenerus' Forum, featuring New York based advisory firm Davis & Gilbert and international network PROI, and several independent PR agency leaders. That day will end with the presentation of our Global SABRE Awards, honoring the best public relations campaigns from across our regional events in North America, Latin America, EMEA, Africa, South Asia and the Asia-Pacific.



Tickets for the Entrpreneurs' Forum, the SABRE Awards, and the Global Summit are on sale now .

