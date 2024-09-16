Paymerang Partners With Veracross To Provide AP Automation To K-12 Schools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Paymerang , a leading platform, has partnered with School Management Solutions provider Veracross, a leader in the private and independent K-12 education sector, to provide accounts payable (AP) automation to K-12 across the country.

“We are proud to partner with Veracross,” said Paymerang CEO Nasser Chanda.“It is a privilege for Paymerang's to serve K-12 institutions across the country and help support the vital role they play in society.”

Paymerang's award-winning AP automation platform provides schools with the ability to fully automate their AP processes, resulting in more efficient, seamless financial processes with enhanced protection against fraud. Through Paymerang, institutions can receive invoices, code and approve them, and push them into the Veracross student information system electronically. Payment data then flows from Veracross to Paymerang for seamless disbursement, follow-up, reconciliation, and fraud protection on vendor, employee, and parent payments.

Paymerang's AP automation capabilities allow an institution's finance team to reduce time spent on tedious, repetitive manual tasks by more than 80%. The platform's fraud mitigation protocols help to combat the growing risk of payment fraud that threatens educational institutions.

To learn more about how Paymerang serves institutions in K-12 education, please visit: industries/k-12/

About Paymerang

Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings Accounts Payable (AP) departments into the modern age. Paymerang's platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, and improves efficiency, while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs. Learn more at .

About Veracross

Veracross is the only one-person, one-record school management platform for K-12 private and independent schools. With our single-record database, the Veracross platform enables schools to access one shared source of truth to provide the data schools need, anytime, anywhere. More than 3,200 private and independent schools in more than 60 countries run on Veracross solutions to support improved communication, enhanced learning, and a unified school experience.

