Central Ohio Lawn Care Experts Introduce 'Drought Stress Recovery Package' To Combat Record-Breaking Heat, Lack Of Rain

With Ohio experiencing some of the harshest summer heat and lowest rainfall totals in decades, this specially formulated package aims to rejuvenate and restore local lawns that have suffered under relentless sun and dryness.

According to recent climate data, summer of 2024 in Ohio has set new records for both high temperatures and prolonged drought. The National Weather Service reports that July and August temperatures have been 5 degrees above the historical average, with rainfall levels 40% below normal. This unprecedented heatwave has placed significant stress on residential and commercial lawns across the state, making recovery efforts more critical than ever.



But there is hope for those lawns.



QYHM's Drought Stress Recovery Package is designed to provide comprehensive care for lawns struggling to recover from summer stress. Fall is a crucial period when lawns make 80% of their root growth and start repairing the damage caused by summer heat.



The package includes:



Rd5 Granular Fertilizer: This slow-release formula, enriched with iron, promotes deep root growth and helps lawns thicken and thrive.

Blanket Weed Control: Effective treatment for summer annual weeds that have emerged during the drought.

Rd6 Winterizer Granular Fertilizer: Provides essential nutrients to prepare lawns for the winter months.

Fall Aeration: A core aeration process to relieve soil compaction, ensuring that water, fertilizer, and oxygen penetrate the root zone effectively.



Recommended optional services, such as hydroseeding, slice seeding, and topsoil application are available upon request, with seeds and materials available at an extra charge.



“This summer's drought has been brutal on our customers' lawns,” said Jeremy Nestor, Owner and Founder of Quality Yard & Home Maintenance.“Our Drought Stress Recovery Package is specifically tailored to address the challenges posed by this record-breaking summer.”



Mr. Nestor said that by investing in this comprehensive lawn care package, homeowners and businesses can ensure their lawns recover fully and thrive in the coming seasons.



“Late summer and early fall are the best times to get your lawn ready for next spring,” he said.“Our package will give these stressed lawns a head start.”



According to Mr. Nestor, it's easy to arrange for the service by completing a quote form on their website, or simply calling the office. Rather than schedule appointments, their lawn care expert will stop by, inspect the lawn, and provide an email estimate for the package. Once the homeowner receives the quote, he or she can reply to the office with approval and the service will be scheduled.



To get a free quote for the Drought Stress Recovery Package for your home, or to learn more about Quality Yard & Home Maintenance's range of services, visit call 614-559-0078.



ABOUT QUALITY YARD & HOME MAINTENANCE



Established in 2010, Quality Yard & Home Maintenance is dedicated to providing exceptional services to its primarily residential customer base. The company offers a wide range of services, including Lawn Care, Pest Control, Landscaping, Hardscaping, Tree & Shrub Services, Snow Removal, Handyman Services, and various Home Improvement services. QYHM is known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, earning numerous accolades and certifications, including the first 'Business of the Year' award from the Pataskala Chamber of Commerce.



For them,“Quality You Can Trust” is more than just a slogan, it's a commitment to 100% satisfaction. Their money back guarantee states“We will work with you until you are 100% satisfied or refund the amount of any labor charged. Give 1% of your trust and we'll earn the other 99%.”



For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Jeremy Nestor at (614) 559-0078 or visit more information about Quality Yard & Home Maintenance and its services, please visit



