It's Tip Off Season For The Harlem Globetrotters Tickets Go On Sale Today For The Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour -...

The World-Famous, Harlem Globetrotters are coming to a city near you! The legendary and awe-inspiring team have announced their upcoming 2025 World Tour beginning Thursday, December 26, 2024 with global tickets on sale today, it was announced by Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios.

“The Harlem Globetrotters continue to be celebrated as ambassadors of goodwill, combining sportsmanship and entertainment while bringing joy to families all over the world,” said Dawkins.“Our global tour remains a core part of our business but we've also been able to expand the brand with new widely distributed content, new strategic partners, unique merchandise offerings, elevated social extensions and deeper fan experiences. This increased activity has us well positioned for our 100-year anniversary in 2026 and beyond.”

Revered for their exceptional athleticism, basketball wizardry, and heartwarming interactions with fans of all ages, they will captivate audiences with never-before-seen tricks, fan engagement, and heartwarming moments that have become synonymous with the Harlem Globetrotters. Tour schedule and ticket purchase can be found HERE and directly on the Harlem Globetrotters website.

The North American leg of the tour, sponsored by Jersey Mike's Subs, begins Thursday, December 26 with the tour continuing throughout spring 2025. International markets such as France, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Mexico and across Asia are just a few of the many locations the Harlem Globetrotters will be touring in, winter 2025 and running through the remainder of the year. Spalding continues its role as the official global ball partner of the Harlem Globetrotters.

ABOUT THE WORLD-FAMOUS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERSTM / HERSCHEND ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

The Harlem GlobetrottersTM are THE originators of basketball style; captured by their dynamic athleticism, unique skill and historical influence on the modern game of basketball. Since 1926, the Globetrotters, proud members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their legendary global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.

They have expanded the brand by coming back to network television for the first time in 40 years with their Emmy nominated NBC series“Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward” which also airs on Telemundo as“Harlem Globetrotters: Ganando Con La Comunidad.” Content partners include Hidden Pictures, Atmosphere TV, and Hearts Media Production Group; consumer partnerships include, Sprayground, Undercrwn, Macys, Hybrid; and additional partnerships include our official tour partner Jersey Mikes, official ball partner, Spalding, Viral Nation, Hoopculture, and Citi.

Coined by the U.S. State Department in 1951 as Ambassadors of Goodwill, the team leverages their moniker to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts around their strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education, and Community Empowerment. These efforts have yielded partnership with the likes of Microsoft, U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, The National Archives, 'Great Assist' in partnership with Jersey Mike's Subs, Campus Multimedia Court of Creativity, and Comic Relief Red Nose Day.

For more information about the Harlem GlobetrottersTM and the Tour, visit the Globetrotters' official website: . The Harlem GlobetrottersTM is a subsidiary of Herschend, the largest family-owned themed attractions company.

