Metabolic Revolution To Rally In Washington, D.C. On October 13, 2024

Metabolic Revolution (MR) will demand that Presidential candidates promise to address the issue of chronic and that the Dietary Guidelines be revised.

HOPKINS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Metabolic Revolution will hold a rally to demand transformative changes in how chronic diseases are treated in America on Sunday, October 13th, from 3:30-4:45 PM at the National Sylvan Theater on the grounds of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.Metabolic Revolution (MR) will demand that the Presidential candidates promise to address the issue of chronic disease, which is estimated now to afflict 88% of U.S. adults, a number that has risen unrelentingly for the past 60 years.MR will also demand that the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, our nation's top nutrition policy, be thoroughly revised with the most current science so that this advice heals rather than harms the public.MR is a grassroots group of healthcare professionals, nutrition experts, and citizens who have managed to reverse chronic diseases, including serious mental illnesses, by consuming the opposite of what the guidelines advise-in effect, turning the food pyramid upside down.The science supporting this nutritional approach, developed over the past 25 years, is vast. Yet it has been almost entirely disregarded by the government agencies that issue the guidelines (USDA-HHS). In order to restore good health to America, MR demands that our politicians, policy makers, and government officials stop ignoring the science.Metabolic diseases, which include obesity, diabetes, heart disease, mental disorders, and cancer, are defined as conditions where the basic human metabolism has become dysfunctional. The causes are various, including sleep, stress, and environmental exposures, but poor nutrition is chief among them.Further, MR demands change to the healthcare system, which currently incentivizes doctors to keep patients on medications rather than address the root cause of disease.“Our current approach is not healthcare, but sickcare. We rely on pills and procedures to treat disease symptoms. This must change,” said MR founder Jessica Apple, a writer with Type 1 diabetes.Confirmed speakers include Robert Lustig, MD, M.S.L., Emeritus Professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Endocrinology and Member of the Institute for Health Policy Studies at UCSF, Chris Palmer, MD, Harvard Assistant Professor and Director of the Metabolic and Mental Health Program at McLean Hospital, Nina Teicholz, PhD, journalist and founder, the Nutrition Coalition, Tony Hampton, MD, board-certified obesity specialist and practitioner, Eric Westman, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine at Duke University, and founder, Duke Keto Medicine Clinic, Georgia Ede, MD, expert in nutritional and metabolic psychiatry, Matt Bernstein, MD, CMO of Ellenhorn, and CEO of Accord, a pioneering metabolic and mental health residential program, Mark Cucuzzella, MD, primary care doctor at the Martinsburg Veterans Administration Hospital, Professor at West Virginia University School of Medicine, and board certified in Obesity Medicine, Mariela Glandt, MD, Endocrinologist in the Bronx, NY, and founder, Owna Health, and Vinnie Tortorich, fitness expert, filmmaker, and podcaster (“Fitness Confidential”).In addition to this outstanding line-up of speakers, the MR rally will hear from a dozen everyday Americans who have reversed a myriad of chronic diseases by finding alternative health solutions when conventional medicine failed them.The toll taken by metabolic diseases on America cannot be understated.Human suffering:Some 88% of American adults are not in optimal metabolic health, meaning that they have at least one symptom and/or are taking medication for diabetes, heart disease, or obesity.Nearly 43% of American adults were obese in 2016 (the latest available government data) vs. 12-13% in 1965.People with diabetes suffer limb amputation, kidney failure, blindness, and heart disease-a slow, painful death over many years.Cost: Diet-related diseases are bankrupting the countryDiabetes alone costs US ~$900M/day, $327 Billion/year (direct + indirect costs related to lost productivity)National security imperiled:Obesity is the leading disqualifier of military applicants + a primary contributor to in-service injuries and medical discharges.The army has missed recruitment goals for several years now.Rates of obesity in the military have more than doubled in the last 10 years.For more information contact ...

