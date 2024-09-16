New World Record Set By Daniel Roebuck With Dual Santa Roles In 2024 Films

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Record Setting Daniel Roebuck With Posters

Saint Nick Of Bethlehem Poster

Terrifier 3 Poster

With Roles In Both Terrifier 3 And Saint Nick of Bethlehem, Daniel Roebuck Becomes The Fist To Portray Santa In Two Separate Films In The Same Year

- Joe Moe, Collectibles Specialist and Auction Director at Studio AuctionsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Veteran actor Daniel Roebuck has achieved a cinematic first by portraying Santa Claus in two different films released in the same year. Known for his roles in LOST, MATLOCK, and GLEE, Roebuck brings the iconic character to life in both Terrifier 3 and Saint Nick of Bethlehem . This marks the first time an actor has played the same character in two separate films in one calendar year.Roebuck's diverse career spans over 282 film credits, from Rob Zombie's horror films to acclaimed faith-based movies like The Hail Mary and Getting Grace. This year, his Santa portrayals showcase his range, with Terrifier 3 offering a darker twist and Saint Nick of Bethlehem presenting a family-friendly narrative.Terrifier 3 releases on October 11, 2024, while Saint Nick of Bethlehem follows on November 14, 2024. Roebuck's unique achievement is currently being reviewed by RECORD SETTERS for a potential world record.“Dan Roebuck is as much a historian of movies as he is a fixture in them,” says Joe Moe, Collectibles Specialist and Auction Director at Studio Auctions.“Dan's love of the arts makes him more than just an actor. He's an oracle of experience as one of the last of his generation to work during the heyday of the industry.”Roebuck's dual portrayal of Santa Claus demonstrates his dynamic acting skills and offers a fresh take on a beloved character. Fans can look forward to experiencing his unique performances across genres this holiday season.For more information on Daniel Roebuck's work, visit .

