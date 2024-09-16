American Invests In The Future Of Aviation Maintenance With New Jobs, Additional Work

(MENAFN- 3BL)



The airline is creating nearly 500 new maintenance jobs, including more than 385 licensed aviation maintenance technician (AMT) positions. Additional lines of heavy check maintenance work are being added to Charlotte, Pittsburgh and Tulsa maintenance bases.

FORT WORTH, Texas, September 16, 2024 /3BL/ - American announced nearly 500 new aviation maintenance jobs and additional lines of heavy maintenance work at the carrier's maintenance bases in Charlotte, North Carolina; Pittsburgh; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The added headcount will allow the airline to perform additional heavy maintenance check work at these locations.

Today's hiring announcement is in addition to the more than 300 jobs recently added to American's Tech Ops - Tulsa maintenance base thanks to a $22 million grant awarded by the State of Oklahoma's Business Expansion Incentive Program in 2023. The grant is helping American further grow and improve the world's largest commercial aircraft maintenance base, including American's engine repair and overhaul facility.

Creating new jobs for aviation maintenance professionals

The incremental maintenance positions are now available on the airline's website today. By location:



Charlotte: 133 total openings, including 122 AMTs

Pittsburgh: 44 total openings, including 40 AMTs Tulsa: 321 total openings, including 227 AMTs

Candidates interested in joining American's team can view open opportunities and apply online at href="" a .

A legacy of inspiration and mentorship

The hiring process for these new positions often begins while future AMTs are still in the classroom. American has a long history of inspiring and preparing the next generation of mechanics for their future careers by forging partnerships with aviation maintenance schools across the United States. Students enrolled in aviation maintenance programs at Tulsa Tech , West Los Angeles College and Aviation Institute of Maintenance enjoy regular engagement opportunities with American's Technical Operations team members on campus or at the airline's maintenance hangars, where they receive guidance and invaluable experience as they complete their studies. Top-performing students are guaranteed interviews with American upon graduation and receipt of their FAA Airframe and Powerplant licenses. American works closely with aviation maintenance schools across the country to provide hangar visits, participate in campus events and donate aircraft parts to help enable a relevant, hands-on learning experience for students.

American is also a founding sponsor of the annual Aerospace Maintenance Council Competition , which brings together teams from airlines, schools, military, general aviation and repair and maintenance organizations to compete in real-life aerospace maintenance scenarios, testing competitors' speed and accuracy while prioritizing safety. Student competitors on American-mentored teams are also guaranteed interviews with the airline upon graduation.

