Marathon Petroleum Transport Driver Ricky Choate Named National Driver All-Star

Ricky Choate, a driver for Marathon Petroleum, was named a 2024 National Driver All-Star by the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) for demonstrating high performance standards.

Choate has been with Marathon for 14 years and is recognized as a million-mile driver with no preventable accidents. Choate credits his success to following the Smith® System and Marathon Petroleum's safety training and policies.

Marathon Petroleum Transport Driver Ricky Choate was honored when he found out he was named a 2024 National Driver All-Star by the National Private Truck Council (NPTC). The national trade association presents its Driver All-Star award to private fleet truck drivers who have demonstrated high performance standards in categories like safety, regulatory compliance and adherence to company standards.

Choate represented Marathon Petroleum and the Champaign, Illinois, fleet at this year's award ceremony.

“Ricky prides himself on following company procedures and keeping a positive attitude while at work,” said Rob Leipheimer, Transport Operations Senior Manager for Marathon Petroleum.“Ricky also feels it's important to always be polite and courteous.”

Choate whole-heartedly lives by the Smith® System driving method, a defensive driving method that improves reaction time and visibility on the road.

"My safety training helps get me home to my family every day and has carried over into my personal life."

“If you follow the Smith® System and the Marathon policies, you'll be set up for success and stay safe on the road,” said Choate.“I come to work each day and give it everything I have. There is no such thing as relaxed driving. My safety training helps get me home to my family every day and has carried over into my personal life.”

Choate has been with Marathon Petroleum for 14 years. It's the only driving job he's ever had, and he's happy with his career path.

“It's a great career to have,” said Choate.“You are going to work hard, but in the end it will all pay off. We are paid well, and it's a good work environment.”

Choate and his fiancée have three children. He appreciates the work-life balance that his job provides. He is home every night to spend time with his family, who are very proud of his accomplishments as a driver.

Choate is also an active million-mile driver, a recognition by Marathon Petroleum of drivers who have driven one million miles or more without a preventable accident.

Marathon Petroleum has had a driver on the NPTC National Driver All-Star list for the past 15 years.