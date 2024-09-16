ALLA KOUDRIAVTSEVA SELECTED AS IAOTP's EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alla Koudriavtseva honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alla V. Koudriavtseva Owner of Golden Sunset Limousine, 2010-2013 Luxury limousine serving Orange Country, greater San Diego area and Native American casinos and other establishments, Alla VK International Design Company, and The Alfa Male drink, , Creator of The Dark Hexagon (E) Psychology Theory And Research , was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Alla V. Koudriavtseva will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala./award-galaWith many years of experience as an entrepreneur, Alla has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Ms. Koudriavtseva has excelled in several industries, such as fashion, interior design, drinks, luxury transportation, and property management. Golden Sunset Limousine, Alla's company, provides a selection of luxury rentals to suit different budgets and events. Their services are created with the client's needs in mind, guaranteeing a customized experience that goes above and beyond. Her other two businesses are The Alfa Male Drink, which manufactures premium alcoholic beverages, including Alfimov Noble Vodka, and Alla VK International Design Company, an interior decorating company specializing in creating elegant and functional places using her psychological knowledge. Alla has also had success with turn-key furnished residential real estate properties.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Koudriavtseva pursued her medical education in Khabarovsk, where Alla's parents moved for work from Odesa, Ukraine. However, she faced an unstable post-perestroika economy and safety issues. (Unstable economy: describes the hardships people faced to survive).Ms. Koudriavtseva relocated to Washington, USA, and initially completed an English Language course at Evergreen State College before relocating to Seattle. Afterward, she earned a degree in Fashion Design and Marketing. Alla relocated to California to pursue a career in the fashion industry. However, she found herself venturing into the world of modeling instead. Her modeling endeavors included pinup shoots, appearances at car shows, promotional modeling, and various other opportunities. She established Golden Sunset Limousine, a luxury transportation business based in San Diego. After dedicating herself to personal growth and overcoming challenges, she relocated to Nevada and received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Nevada-Las Vegas.Throughout her illustrious career, Alla has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored with the Empowered Woman of the Year award at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville in December 2024.In addition to her successful career, Alla has been a member of the American Psychological Association since 2017 to stay informed about the latest developments in psychology. Ms. Koudriavtseva consistently receives invitations to attend conferences hosted by the American Psychological Association in Washington, DC. She was also honored with an Honorary Doctorate in Advanced Studies in Psychology and Management by Azteca University in Mexico, recognizing her globally recognized work in Psychology.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Alla as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female CEO, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."Looking back, Ms. Koudriavtseva attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. She is filled with immense pride for her son. He completed his studies at Texas University, earning a Masters Degree in business analytics. Currently, he is employed in a field related to his expertise. Alla has a keen interest in investing in real estate while also pursuing her Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology.Watch her video:To learn more about Alla please visit: linkedin/in/alla-koudriavtseva-678907220About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

