Nathan Hochman Receives Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate Distinction In His Bid To Become L.A. County's Next D.A.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hochman Commits to Protecting L.A. County residents from Gun Violence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nathan Hochman, a former prosecutor who has won widespread bipartisan support in his bid to unseat D.A. George Gascon, announced today that he received the Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate Distinction for his commitment to reducing gun violence in Los Angeles County.“As District Attorney, I will address the proliferation of illegal guns and gun crimes in our community by supporting common-sense measures aimed at protecting the people of Los Angeles County from the devastation caused by gun violence. I will reinstate the use of gun enhancements, when appropriate, to deter gun crimes and work with law enforcement, community groups, mental health professionals and others to pursue creative and effective ways to reduce gun violence,” Hochman said.“As District Attorney, I will make sure that there are serious penalties for those who use deadly guns to commit crimes. Stopping gun violence will be a top priority of my administration, and sadly that has not been the case under our current District Attorney.”The Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate Distinction is a program meant to signal to supporters of Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund and its volunteer networks, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, that, if elected, a candidate will govern with gun safety in mind.For a full list of Hochman's endorsements, please visit: .About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.'s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs' Association, the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former District Attorney Jackie Lacey, a coalition of first responders, more than 70 elected officials and dozens of civic and business leaders. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit .

Matthew Fern

LAG Strategy Corp

+1 818-724-2345

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.